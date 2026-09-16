NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HitPaw, a leading provider of AI-powered creative solutions for video, photo, and audio enhancement, today announced the official launch of its 2026 Autumn Sale, running from September 14 through October 10, 2026. The seasonal promotion offers savings of up to 50% off across HitPaw’s popular AI-powered creative tools, including video enhancement, photo enhancement, video conversion, voice changing, and watermark removal solutions.



Image caption: HitPaw Autum Sale 2026.

WHY CHOOSE HITPAW AI TOOLS THIS AUTUMN?

HitPaw’s AI multimedia solutions help creators enhance, edit, convert, and create digital content with greater speed and efficiency.

HitPaw VikPea: An AI video enhancer for upscaling resolution, restoring low-quality footage, and improving video smoothness with advanced frame interpolation.

HitPaw FotorPea: An AI image enhancement and generation platform for restoring photos, removing backgrounds, and creating high-resolution artwork.

HitPaw Univd: Convert, compress, and edit videos while maintaining high quality for easy sharing across devices.

HitPaw VoicePea: A real-time AI voice changer and sound effect generator, perfect for online streaming, content creation, gamers, and VTubers.

HitPaw Watermark Remover: An AI-powered tool for removing watermarks, text, and unwanted elements from photos and videos.

For more information, visit: 2026 HitPaw Autumn Sale: Enjoy Up to 50% OFF Deals

HITPAW AUTUMN SALE EXCLUSIVE OFFERS

1. Best-Selling Products — Up to 35% Off

HitPaw VikPea and HitPaw FotorPea are available at 35% off, while HitPaw Univd, HitPaw VoicePea, and HitPaw Watermark Remover are available at 30% off. The offers cover a range of everyday video, photo, audio, and multimedia creation needs.

2. 5-in-1 AI Suite — 50% Off

HitPaw’s 5-in-1 AI Suite is available at 50% off, bringing together VikPea, FotorPea, Univd, VoicePea, and Watermark Remover in one package. The bundle provides a broader set of AI-powered tools for enhancing, editing, converting, and creating multimedia content.

3. AI Credits for HitPaw AI Tools — 50% Off

The Autumn Sale also introduces special pricing on large AI credit packages, with 50% off selected credit plans for HitPaw VikPea and HitPaw FotorPea.

For HitPaw VikPea, users can choose from 10,000 or 30,000 AI credits. These credits can be used for a range of cloud-based AI features, including video enhancement and export, AI video generation with Seedance 2.5, AI Colorist, and watermark removal.

For HitPaw FotorPea, 20,000 and 50,000 AI credit packages are available. Credits can be used for faster image enhancement, AI image generation with Nano Banana 2, background removal, ID photo creation, and AI Swap.

ABOUT HITPAW

HitPaw is a global provider of AI-powered creative software, offering intelligent solutions for photo, video, audio, and content creation. With advanced AI technology and intuitive design, HitPaw helps users create professional-quality content faster and easier.

Learn more at: [OFFICIAL] HitPaw – AI Video, Photo & Audio Enhancer Solutions

Follow Us

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hitpaw

X (Twitter): https://x.com/HitPawofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawofficialwebsite

News Source: HitPaw Co Ltd