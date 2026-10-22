NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HitPaw, a provider of AI-powered creative solutions for video, photo, and audio enhancement, today announced its 2026 Halloween Sale, offering discounts of up to 50% OFF selected creative tools and bundles. This Halloween, users can create spooky photos, videos, and more with special seasonal deals.



Image caption: HitPaw Halloween Treat.

WHY CHOOSE HITPAW AI TOOLS THIS HALLOWEEN

From spooky portraits to creative Halloween videos, HitPaw’s AI-powered tools help users bring seasonal ideas to life.

HitPaw VikPea (AI Video Enhancer & Generator): Enhance Halloween videos up to 8K, create spooky AI videos, and stylize and beautify every frame.

Enhance Halloween videos up to 8K, create spooky AI videos, and stylize and beautify every frame. HitPaw FotorPea (AI Photo Enhancer & Generator): Fix blurry Halloween selfies, brighten dark photos, and create spooky AI artwork.

Fix blurry Halloween selfies, brighten dark photos, and create spooky AI artwork. HitPaw Edimakor (AI Video Editor & Generator): Generate Halloween videos and edit footage with smart AI tools. Add effects, subtitles and creative elements to bring your ideas to life.

Generate Halloween videos and edit footage with smart AI tools. Add effects, subtitles and creative elements to bring your ideas to life. HitPaw Univd (Video Converter & Compressor): Convert, compress, and edit videos for easy sharing across devices.

Convert, compress, and edit videos for easy sharing across devices. HitPaw VoicePea (Real-Time AI Voice Changer): Create spooky voices for Halloween gaming, streaming, and videos.

Create spooky voices for Halloween gaming, streaming, and videos. HitPaw Watermark Remover (AI Watermark & Object Remover): Remove unwanted objects and watermarks from Halloween photos and videos.

For more information, visit: HitPaw Halloween Treats: Enjoy Up to 50% OFF

HITPAW HALLOWEEN MEGA SALE EXCLUSIVE OFFERS

From October 22 to November 6, 2026, users can enjoy special savings across HitPaw’s hottest AI products and bundles to fuel your Halloween creativity:

1 — Best Sellers — Up to 35% OFF

During this Halloween Sale, you can enjoy special discounts on HitPaw’s most popular AI creative tools:

VikPea and FotorPea are available at 35% OFF, helping users enhance videos and photos with greater clarity and detail.

Edimakor, Univd, VoicePea, and Watermark Remover are all 30% OFF, with tools for Halloween videos, file conversion, voice processing, and watermark removal.

2 — Ultimate Bundle — Up to 50% OFF

For users looking to create more this Halloween, HitPaw has best-value bundle offers 50% OFF on versatile creative tools.

The bundle brings together five core HitPaw products—VikPea, FotorPea, Univd, Edimakor, and Watermark Remover—this all-in-one bundle helps you enhance spooky photos and videos, generate Halloween looks, animate images, and create eye-catching seasonal content with ease.

3 — 2-in-1 Deals — Up to 40% OFF

HitPaw gets into the Halloween spirit with two spooktacular bundles to boost your creativity.

VikPea + FotorPea : Sharpen blurry Halloween selfies and grainy party videos for clearer memories.

: Sharpen blurry Halloween selfies and grainy party videos for clearer memories. FotorPea + Edimakor: Create vampire or witch portraits with FotorPea, then turn them into dynamic Halloween videos with Edimakor.

ABOUT HITPAW

HitPaw is a global provider of AI-powered creative tools for photo, video, audio, and content creation. Combining advanced AI technology with user-friendly design, HitPaw makes it easier for users to create high-quality content efficiently.

Learn more at: [OFFICIAL] HitPaw – AI Video, Photo & Audio Enhancer Solutions

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News Source: HitPaw Co Ltd