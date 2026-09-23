NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HitPaw, a leading provider of AI-powered creative tools, today announced the release of HitPaw FotorPea V5.7.0, featuring Pro Look, a new AI Recompose tool that automatically refines photo composition for more balanced, professional-looking results. This update also adds Beautify for one-click facial enhancement and updates some key AI models, making it easier for users to bring out the best in everyday photos with greater speed and precision.



Image caption: HitPaw FotorPea V5.7.0.

WHAT’S NEW IN HITPAW FOTORPEA V5.7.0

1. Pro Look with AI Recompose

HitPaw FotorPea introduces Pro Look, powered by AI Recompose, to fix awkward framing, adjust subject placement and shooting angle, and make photos look professionally recomposed.

Key Benefits: One click is all it takes to give your photo a professionally recomposed look—no advanced editing skills needed.

2. One-Click Beautify for Natural Portraits

The new Beautify feature enhances portraits with one click, offering styles like Cinematic and Silky to smooth minor imperfections while keeping facial details natural.

Key Benefits: Quickly smooth away small imperfections and bring out a fresh, polished look while keeping your natural features intact.

3. HD Output for Photo Restoration

FotorPea V5.7.0 helps you get more clarity from restored photos. Turn on HD Enhancement to bring back sharper details, clearer faces, and a higher-quality finish.

Key Benefits: Delivers clearer, more detailed restored images, even when repairing old photos or small faces.

4. Smarter Auto Portrait Model

The upgraded Auto Portrait model delivers clearer images, richer textures, and better facial similarity, while minimizing large color blocks and artificial-looking faces. Small or distant faces also appear more natural and refined.

Key benefit: Bring blurry faces back to life while keeping them recognizable.

5. Next-Level AI Realism

AI-enhanced photos can look overly artificial or lose fine facial details. FotorPea V5.7.0 improves facial consistency, clarity, and texture while reducing the AI look. It also adds 1X, 2X, 3X, and 4X super-resolution options for flexible enhancement.

Key benefit: Gives users greater control over enhancement strength while delivering more realistic and detailed results.

ABOUT HITPAW FOTORPEA

HitPaw FotorPea is HitPaw’s all-in-one AI tool for image enhancement, restoration, editing, and generation. It helps users improve image quality, restore photos, create images, and enhance portraits with tools including Pro Look and Beautify.

COMPATIBILITY AND PRICING

HitPaw FotorPea is compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7 (64-bit) and macOS 10.15 and above. Pricing starts at $22.39/Month for Windows and $25.59/Month for Mac.

For its Autumn Sale, HitPaw is offering up to 50% off Yearly and Lifetime plans for a limited time.

For more information, visit:

Purchase HitPaw FotorPea for Windows

Purchase HitPaw FotorPea for Mac

ABOUT HITPAW

HitPaw develops AI-powered solutions for photo, video, and audio creation. With advanced technology and easy-to-use tools, HitPaw helps creators enhance their content, streamline creative workflows, and bring their ideas to life.

Learn more: [OFFICIAL] HitPaw – AI Video, Photo & Audio Enhancer Solutions

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News Source: HitPaw Co Ltd