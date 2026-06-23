NEW YORK, N.Y., June 23, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HitPaw, a leading provider of AI-powered creative tools, today announced the release of HitPaw FotorPea V5.5.0, a major upgrade that transforms the platform into a fully AI Agent-driven image creation system. The new version unifies text-to-image generation, AI enhancement, and editing into one workflow, eliminating the need to switch between tools while guiding users through the entire creative process.
Image caption: HitPaw FotorPea V5.5.0.
WHAT’S NEW IN HITPAW FOTORPEA V5.5.0
1. AI Enhancer: Brand-New Interface Upgrade
- New AI Realism Model: Introducing the new AI Realism Model, it designed to reduce the artificial “AI look” and improve overall image realism in one click.
- Auto & Custom Model System Redesign: AI Enhancer has been rebuilt with separate Auto and Custom modes. Auto Mode offers faster, higher-quality enhancement with free previews, while Custom Mode supports existing models for precise control.
- Export Workflow Optimization: Auto and Custom results can now be exported together to the cloud for faster batch processing, with a redesigned interface for easier previewing and comparison.
2. AI Canvas: Smarter Toolbox for Creative Control
- New AI Extender & Old Photo Restoration: Added image expansion and old photo colorization to the Image Editing Toolbox, making it easier to extend compositions and restore old memories.
- Canvas Optimization: Improved generation stability with retry support, refined secondary layout grid, and unified local editing experience through interaction and model upgrades.
3. AI Generation: Strong Smarter Chat-to-Image Experience
- AI Realism Model: A dedicated model that reduce the AI-generated look and improve natural realism in images.
- Nano Banana Series Model Support: Introduced Nano Banana series models supporting 512, 2K, and 4K image quality, with adjustable aspect ratios and canvas size for more flexible generation.
- Conversational Editing Consistency: Users can edit images directly in chat, with memory improving consistency across generations and new prompts for easier generation and refinement.
ABOUT HITPAW FOTORPEA
HitPaw FotorPea is an all-in-one AI image enhancement, restoration, editing, and generation tool. It improves image quality through enhancement, restoration, and colorization, while also supporting prompt-based image generation and tools like background removal and object editing.
COMPATIBILITY AND PRICING
HitPaw FotorPea is compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7 (64-bit) and macOS 10.15 and above. Pricing starts at $22.39/Month for Windows and $25.59/Month for Mac.
To celebrate Father’s Day, HitPaw is offering up to 50% off Yearly and Lifetime plans for a limited time.
For more information, visit:
Purchase HitPaw FotorPea for Windows
Purchase HitPaw FotorPea for Mac
ABOUT HITPAW
HitPaw is a trusted software company delivering AI-powered tools for photo, video, and audio creation. By combining advanced AI with intuitive interfaces, it empowers creators to produce professional-quality content with ease and efficiency.
Learn more: [OFFICIAL] HitPaw – AI Video, Photo & Audio Enhancer Solutions
CONNECT WITH US
Website: https://www.hitpaw.com/fotorpea-photo-enhancer.html
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News Source: HitPaw Co Ltd