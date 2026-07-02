NEW YORK, N.Y., July 2, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HitPaw, a leading innovator in AI-powered multimedia solutions, today announced the release of HitPaw VikPea V5.4.0, the latest upgrade to its AI video enhancement and creation platform. This version introduces an all-new AI Video Stylization feature, smarter Face Tracking Beauty, expanded video import capabilities, and several core AI model improvements, making professional-quality video enhancement and creation faster, easier, and more accessible than ever.



Image caption: HitPaw VikPea V5.4.0 Is Now Live.

WHAT’S NEW IN HITPAW VIKPEA V5.4.0?

1. AI Video Stylization

VikPea introduces AI Video Stylization, enabling users to transform standard footage into stylized videos with preset or prompt-based controls while preserving motion consistency.

Key benefit: quickly generates cinematic-style videos such as Cyberpunk, Ghibli-inspired, and Van Gogh-style visuals from existing footage.

2. Face Tracking Video Beauty Upgrade

The upgraded Video Beauty module adds Face Tracking technology that locks enhancement effects onto a selected face, maintaining consistency even in multi-person or moving scenes.

Key benefit: prevents beauty effects from shifting or flickering in vlogs, interviews, and livestream content.

3. Smart Video Import (Link & DVD Support)

Users can now import videos via YouTube or TikTok URLs for automatic detection, as well as from DVD or Blu-ray sources, for quick access and further enhancement.

Key benefit: simplifies content ingestion from online sources and physical media into a single workflow.

4. AI Generative Model with Text Enhancement

The AI Generative Model now improves text clarity during enhancement, reducing blur and distortion of subtitles, captions, and on-screen text.

Key benefit: ensures readable text in tutorials, presentations, and archived footage.

5. Faster Portrait Restoration & Improved Video Stabilization

VikPea V5.4.0 delivers up to 20% faster export speeds in portrait restoration and improved stabilization for smoother results in handheld and high-motion videos.

COMPATIBILITY AND PRICING

HitPaw VikPea V5.4.0 supports both Windows and macOS, making it easy for all creators to get started. Download the latest version and subscribe from just $43.19/month.

Save more with exclusive discounts on Yearly and Perpetual plans:

ABOUT HITPAW

HitPaw is a leading innovator in AI-powered multimedia solutions. Its intuitive software helps creators enhance videos, edit photos, transform audio, and generate AI-powered content with ease. Trusted by millions of users worldwide, HitPaw continues to make professional creative technology accessible to everyone.

Learn more at: About HitPaw – All Things About HitPaw

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News Source: HitPaw Co Ltd