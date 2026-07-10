NEW YORK, N.Y., July 10, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HitPaw, the global leader in AI-powered creative tools for photo, video, and audio generation, enhancement, and editing, celebrates its 6th Anniversary with exclusive savings of up to 50% off. Whether enhancing photos, restoring videos, or creating AI-powered content, HitPaw empowers creators to bring their ideas to life with intuitive AI tools.



Image caption: 2026 HitPaw 6th Anniversary.

WHY CELEBRATE HITPAW’S 6TH ANNIVERSARY?

HitPaw empowers creators with easy-to-use AI tools for photo, video, and audio enhancement, generation, and editing. Create, enhance, and transform content in just a few clicks.

HitPaw VikPea (AI Video Enhancer and Generator): Upscale videos to 8K, generate AI videos, stylize footage with AI Video Stylization, and enhance faces using Face Tracking Video Beauty.

Upscale videos to 8K, generate AI videos, stylize footage with AI Video Stylization, and enhance faces using Face Tracking Video Beauty. HitPaw FotorPea (AI Photo Enhancer and Generator): Create and enhance images with the new AI Realism Model, plus Auto & Custom Modes for fast or precise editing.

Create and enhance images with the new AI Realism Model, plus Auto & Custom Modes for fast or precise editing. HitPaw Univd (Video Converter and Compressor): Convert, compress, and edit videos without sacrificing quality for seamless sharing across devices and platforms.

Convert, compress, and edit videos without sacrificing quality for seamless sharing across devices and platforms. HitPaw VoicePea (Real-Time AI Voice Changer): Transform voices in real time with realistic AI voice effects for streaming, gaming, content creation, and online communication.

Transform voices in real time with realistic AI voice effects for streaming, gaming, content creation, and online communication. HitPaw Watermark Remover (AI Watermark and Object Remover): Remove unwanted watermarks, objects, and distractions from photos and videos with ease.

For more information, visit: HitPaw 6th Anniversary Celebration: Up to 50% OFF

HITPAW 6TH ANNIVERSARY EXCLUSIVE OFFERS — LIMITED TIME

From July 10 to July 31, 2026, users can celebrate HitPaw’s 6th Anniversary with exclusive savings on AI tools and bundles.

1. BEST-SELLING SINGLE PRODUCTS — UP TO 35% OFF

Enjoy exclusive anniversary savings on HitPaw’s most popular AI desktop software.

VikPea and FotorPea are available with 35% OFF, delivering powerful AI video and photo enhancement, generation, and editing.

Univd, VoicePea, and HitPaw Watermark Remover are available with 20% OFF for easier multimedia editing and enhancement.

2. AI TOOL BUNDLES — 50% OFF

Unlock even greater value with HitPaw’s exclusive anniversary bundle deals.

5-in-1 Bundle offers up to 50% OFF, including VikPea, FotorPea, Univd, VoicePea, and Watermark Remover for all-in-one AI creation.

3. HITPAW ONLINE AI TOOLS — EXCLUSIVE 20% OFF

Enjoy 20% OFF on HitPaw Online Ultra Credits and unlock browser-based AI tools for image and video enhancement, AI generation, and more—no downloads required.

4. LUCKY SPIN GIVEAWAY — EVERY SPIN WINS

Every spin is a guaranteed win! Prizes include an iPhone 17 Pro, $400 Amazon Gift Card, $200 Cash, and 30%, 40%, and 50% OFF coupons.

ABOUT HITPAW

HitPaw is a global provider of AI-powered creative software, offering intelligent solutions for photo, video, audio, and content creation. With advanced AI technology and intuitive design, HitPaw helps users create professional-quality content faster and easier.

Learn more at: [OFFICIAL] HitPaw – AI Video, Photo & Audio Enhancer Solutions

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News Source: HitPaw Co Ltd