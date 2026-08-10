NEW YORK, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HitPaw, a leading provider of AI-powered creative solutions for video, photo, and audio enhancement, announces its 2026 Back To School Sale, offering students, educators, creators, and digital enthusiasts exclusive savings of up to 60% on popular AI tools and software bundles.



Image caption: 2026 HitPaw back to school sale.

From August 10 to September 1, 2026, users can enjoy limited-time discounts on HitPaw’s best-selling AI products, including video and photo enhancement, AI generation, multimedia conversion, and online creative tools. With intuitive AI technology, HitPaw helps users create, enhance, and transform digital content with ease.

WHY CHOOSE HITPAW AI TOOLS FOR BACK TO SCHOOL?

As digital content becomes essential for learning, presentations, social media, and creative projects, HitPaw provides powerful AI solutions that improve productivity and creativity.

Featured HitPaw AI tools include:

HitPaw VikPea (AI Video Enhancer and Generator): Enhance low-resolution videos, upscale footage up to 8K, reduce blur and noise, restore details, generate AI videos, and apply AI video styles.

HitPaw FotorPea (AI Photo Enhancer and Generator): Improve image quality, restore old photos, generate AI artwork, enhance portraits, and create realistic visuals.

HitPaw Univd (Video Converter and Compressor): Convert, compress, and edit videos while maintaining high quality for easy sharing across devices.

HitPaw VoicePea (Real-Time AI Voice Changer): Transform voices with realistic AI voice effects for gaming, streaming, meetings, and content creation.

HitPaw Watermark Remover (AI Object and Watermark Remover): Remove unwanted objects, watermarks, and distractions from photos and videos effortlessly.

For more information, visit: HitPaw Back To School Sale 2026: Save Up to 60% OFF

HITPAW BACK TO SCHOOL EXCLUSIVE OFFERS

From August 10 to September 1, 2026, users can unlock special discounts on HitPaw AI-powered creative solutions.

1. BEST-SELLING AI PRODUCTS — UP TO 35% OFF

Enjoy exclusive savings on HitPaw’s most popular desktop AI software.

VikPea and FotorPea are available with up to 35% OFF for video enhancement, photo editing, and AI content creation. Univd, VoicePea, and Watermark Remover are available with up to 20% OFF for easier multimedia editing.

2. AI TOOL BUNDLES — UP TO 60% OFF

The 5-in-1 AI Creative Bundle offers up to 60% OFF, including VikPea, FotorPea, Univd, VoicePea, and Watermark Remover. Users can access complete solutions for video, photo, audio, and content creation.

3. HITPAW ONLINE AI TOOLS — 20% OFF

Enjoy 20% OFF on HitPaw Online Ultra Credits and access browser-based AI tools for video enhancement, AI video generation, AI image generation, and creative editing without installation.

ABOUT HITPAW

HitPaw is a global provider of AI-powered creative software, offering intelligent solutions for photo, video, audio, and content creation. With advanced AI technology and intuitive design, HitPaw helps users create professional-quality content faster and easier.

Learn more at: [OFFICIAL] HitPaw – AI Video, Photo & Audio Enhancer Solutions

Follow Us

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hitpaw

X (Twitter): https://x.com/HitPawofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawofficialwebsite

News Source: HitPaw Co Ltd