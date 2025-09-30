OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Sept. 30, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HLA Protein Technologies, Inc. (formerly Pure Protein, LLC) reports that its new manufacturing expansion is positioned to support the Company’s growth. A new product line launch, a strategic investment led by a private investor group; and a corporate rebrand to HLA Protein Technologies, reflects the company’s expanded focus on advanced immunology and oncology research tools.



Image caption: HLA Protein Technologies, Inc.

The new investment will fund accelerated product development and expanded manufacturing capacity at the company’s Oklahoma City headquarters, with additional hiring across R&D, bioprocess and commercial operations. HLA Protein Technologies will scale production capacity, implement expanded QC/QA frameworks and enhance GMP‑adjacent processes suitable for research‑use‑only (RUO) products.

The company expects to add roles across protein biochemistry, cell biology, manufacturing operations and commercial support. Facility enhancements will prioritize throughput, reproducibility and documentation standards to align with customer expectations in biopharma R&D.

And, the rebrand to HLA Protein Technologies unifies the company’s legacy of protein engineering with its expanded mission: delivering best‑in‑class HLA research tools and services to customers across biopharma, diagnostics and translational research. This transition establishes a brand identity that mirrors the company’s core scientific strengths and customer value proposition in HLA‑based research tools. The new name and visual identity will roll out across product labels, documentation and digital properties over the coming weeks.

“This is a pivotal moment in our company’s evolution,” said Dr. Rico Buchli, Chief Scientist at HLA Protein Technologies. “Our new HLA portfolio pairs rigorously characterized reagents with custom services that help biopharma teams accelerate target discovery and validation, immune monitoring and mechanism‑of‑action studies. The rebrand reflects our commitment to leadership in HLA‑enabled solutions.”

Anchored by two decades of expertise in soluble HLA engineering and peptide–MHC technologies, the new product lines will feature next‑generation Class I and Class II HLA tetramers, new product formats and custom peptide‑loaded complexes designed for high‑throughput discovery, screening and translational studies.

This portfolio will be complemented by custom assay development and engineered cell line services to support biopharma and academic partners advancing immunotherapies and vaccine research. These new products will complement the Company’s existing portfolio of more than 275 HLA Class I and Class II alleles; it will be made available to the scientific community at https://hlaprotein.com/.

“Oklahoma’s life sciences ecosystem is gaining momentum, and HLA Protein Technologies’ growth exemplifies that trajectory,” said Michelle Gregory, Director, Life Science Oklahoma. “The company’s expansion and investment in local manufacturing aligns with our mission to advance U.S.-based innovation and bioproduction.”

About HLA Protein Technologies, Inc.

HLA Protein Technologies, Inc., based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, specializes in high‑purity HLA proteins, engineered cell lines and custom assay development. With a focus on immunology and oncology, the company provides HLA‑based reagents and services that enable discovery, lead validation and translational research. HLA Protein Technologies serves leading pharma, diagnostic and research customers in more than 20 countries.

Public and media queries: https://www.hlaprotein.com/contact-us

MULTIMEDIA:

Logo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-0930-s2p-hlaprot-300dpi.webp

News Source: HLA Protein Technologies Inc.