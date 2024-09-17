Pure Protein L.L.C. Appoints Dr. Rico Buchli as Chief Scientist

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Sept. 17, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pure Protein L.L.C. proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Rico Buchli as Chief Scientist. In his new role, Dr. Buchli will lead scientific initiatives and oversee the expansion of the company’s immunological products and services portfolio. This strategic move underscores Pure Protein’s commitment to providing innovative, high-quality reagents to the global research and diagnostics community.



Photo caption: Dr. Rico Buchi, Chief Scientist and VP Products and Services, Pure Protein, L.L.C.

Dr. Buchli has a distinguished career spanning over two decades, including 23 years as Pure Protein’s Director of Research and 3 years as Vice President of Products and Services. He is renowned for his pioneering work in soluble HLA technology, significantly impacting immunotherapy research, particularly in transplant diagnostics and antigen-targeting platforms. His contributions have advanced research in oncology, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases, positioning Pure Protein as a leader in HLA reagents and assay platforms.

As Chief Scientist, Dr. Buchli will focus on expanding and refining Pure Protein’s product offerings, with an emphasis on delivering superior HLA solutions for research in immunotherapy, transplant diagnostics, and cancer immunology. This will include the development of recombinant monomers, tetramers, and assay platforms essential for T-cell analysis, vaccine development, and understanding autoimmune disorders. His leadership will drive the company’s innovation, ensuring the development of customized solutions for its clients while maintaining the highest standards of scientific rigor.

“We are excited to announce the promotion of Dr. Buchli to Chief Scientist,” said Tommy Harlan, CEO. “Under his leadership, Pure Protein is poised to continue its legacy of scientific excellence, advancing immunology, oncology, and personalized medicine while expanding its impact on the global research community.”

As VP of Products and Services, Dr. Buchli will spearhead efforts to broaden Pure Protein’s global reach by fostering collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and clinical laboratories, ensuring the accessibility of Pure Protein’s cutting-edge tools for medical research. A key priority will be expanding the company’s HLA product portfolio to meet growing demand in therapeutic areas by aligning product development with the needs of researchers and clinicians to provide high-quality tools and reagents that drive groundbreaking discoveries.

About Pure Protein, L.L.C.

Pure Protein is a platform technology company funded and managed by Emergent Technologies Inc. For more information about Pure Protein LLC, please visit: http://www.hlaprotein.com/

About Emergent Technologies, Inc.

Emergent Technologies is an innovation solutions and technology commercialization leader headquartered in Austin, Texas. Visit: http://www.etibio.com/

News Source: Pure Protein LLC