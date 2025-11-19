OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Nov. 19, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HLA Protein Technologies, Inc. (formerly Pure Protein, LLC) today announced the commercial launch of its new soluble HLA-G (sHLA-G) product portfolio, marking an expansion of its next-generation HLA research tools.



HLA-G PORTFOLIO HIGHLIGHTS

The Company’s broad new sHLA-G platform includes biotinylated monomers, fluorophore-labeled tetramers, and peptide-loaded complexes, produced using a proprietary mammalian expression system to ensure authentic folding, natural glycosylation, and physiologically relevant epitope presentation.

These reagents enable high-throughput screening, antibody validation, and translational research applications such as:

Drug discovery and immune checkpoint studies

Diagnostic assay development (ELISA, BLI, SPR)

Transplantation and autoimmunity research

HLA-G BIOLOGY AND RESEARCH IMPACT

HLA-G is a non-classical MHC Class I molecule recognized as a key immune checkpoint regulator. Its unique tolerogenic properties and restricted polymorphism make it critical for studies in immune tolerance, transplantation, oncology, autoimmunity, and infectious disease. Soluble isoforms of HLA-G exert powerful immunosuppressive effects, influencing NK cells, T cells, B cells, and dendritic cells – critical pathways for therapeutic development.

DEDICATED FOCUS ON HLA PROVIDES VALUE TO RESEARCHERS

Accelerated R&D : Ready-to-use, biologically accurate HLA reagents can accelerate project timelines.

: Ready-to-use, biologically accurate HLA reagents can accelerate project timelines. World-Class Data Quality : Native-like sHLA-G molecules yield more predictive and reproducible results than non-soluble HLA.

: Native-like sHLA-G molecules yield more predictive and reproducible results than non-soluble HLA. Translational Confidence : sHLA closely reflects human biology, bridging the gap between bench research and clinical application.

: sHLA closely reflects human biology, bridging the gap between bench research and clinical application. Regulatory Readiness: Standardized, validated products support compliance and documentation for therapeutic development.

“Our sHLA-G portfolio marks a breakthrough for advancing next-generation immunotherapies, enabling researchers to decode and harness HLA-G–mediated immune regulation in cancer and transplantation.,” said Dr. Rico Buchli, Chief Scientist at HLA Protein Technologies. “By combining biological fidelity with scalable production, we’re providing tools that accelerate discovery and clinical translation.”

AVAILABILITY

The sHLA-G product line is now available for order at https://www.hlaprotein.com/products/hla-class-i/hla-g.

Custom projects and collaborations are supported through dedicated technical and licensing teams.

ABOUT HLA PROTEIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

HLA Protein Technologies, Inc., based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, specializes in high-purity HLA proteins, engineered cell lines and custom assay development.

With a focus on immunology and oncology, the company provides HLA-based reagents and services that enable discovery, lead validation and translational research. HLA Protein Technologies serves leading pharma, diagnostic and research customers in more than 20 countries.

Public and media queries: https://www.hlaprotein.com/contact-us

