OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Aug. 11, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HLA Protein Technologies, Inc. (formerly Pure Protein, LLC), a global leader in soluble, natively folded HLA proteins and custom peptide binding services, announced a major step forward for TCR research. The Company has secured an internal use license from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), a component of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), covering advanced T-cell receptor (TCR) compositions and methods. The license opens the door to powerful new HLA-based research tools designed to reduce development timelines across the fast-growing immunotherapy and oncology markets.



Image caption: HLA Protein Technologies, Inc.

Under the license, HLA Protein Technologies gains access to cell lines engineered to express clinically relevant T-cell receptors for research that will drive the company’s HLA and TCR portfolio expansion and manufacturing activities at its Oklahoma City headquarters.

RAISING THE BAR FOR TCR RESEARCH

Building on the discoveries this license unlocks, HLA Protein Technologies is bridging its market-leading HLA Peptide Binding Services to deliver tetramer-level signal in days, not months. This gives TCR immunotherapy programs the power to rapidly screen more candidate epitopes, catch false negatives from low-affinity targets early, and move next-generation oncology therapies forward faster than ever. The result is a faster path from HLA-tetramer data to validated TCR candidates for immunotherapy and oncology pipelines alike.

“We are excited to see HLA Protein Technologies secure this significant NCI license, which underscores the innovative spirit of Oklahoma’s life sciences sector and aligns perfectly with our mission to expand USA-based life sciences manufacturing,” said Michelle Gregory, Director, Life Science Oklahoma.

Dr. Rico Buchli, Chief Scientific Officer at HLA Protein Technologies said that this NCI license reflects HLA Protein Technologies’ commitment to delivering best-in-class HLA and tetramer products and services for TCR research.

“By rapidly advancing these tools toward commercialization, we’re helping biopharma accelerate the development of next-generation immunotherapies targeting cancer and other diseases across oncology and beyond,” Buchli said.

ABOUT HLA PROTEIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Based in Oklahoma City, HLA Protein Technologies offers the industry’s broadest portfolio of soluble, natively folded recombinant HLA proteins and HLA tetramer reagents supporting T-cell research, B-cell research, TCR discovery and anti-HLA antibody detection and characterization. With more than 25 years of HLA expertise, HLA Protein Technologies delivers solutions that advance immunotherapy, oncology and transplant science in over 20 countries.

For more detailed information, please visit https://www.hlaprotein.com/

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News Source: HLA Protein Technologies Inc.