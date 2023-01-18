WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 18, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) —Housing Finance Strategies Founder & CEO Faith Schwartz today announced the return of the highly successful #HousingDC conference on September 26-27, 2023.

Image Caption: #HousingDC 2023 announced.

“With our focus on the highest caliber content, and the most influential and respected speakers, we are set to return with the premier broadcast event from Washington, DC that will continue our tradition of delivering a power-packed two-day event this fall,” said Faith Schwartz.

More than 2,000 viewers participated in #HousingDC22 presented last September ahead of the midterm elections and post event attendee surveys confirmed high demand for continued delivery. Early sponsorship is in full gear with Assurant, FICO, Freedom Mortgage, FundingShield, LendArch, Mr. Cooper, NewRez, RiskSpan, Sagent and VantageScore on board already.

“Sagent is pleased to return as a Platinum sponsor to the #HousingDC23 conference. I look forward to engaging in an executive dialogue on the steps we are taking to further enable and power daily servicing, default management and homeowner care/retention for the industry,” said Dan Sogorka, CEO of Sagent.

“Clearly, the #HousingDC attendees like what they are seeing given the event’s year-over-year growth and the quality of content and program Housing Finance Strategies puts on,” added Sogorka.

As the conference planning begins to take shape, more details can be found on the program and sponsorship by visiting the Housing Finance Strategies event website: https://housingfinancestrategies.com/housingdc23/.

Suzanne Garwood, Head Home Lending Originations Counsel, JPMorgan Chase & Co. added: “Like many in the industry, I look forward each year to participating in #HousingDC. It’s an industry staple – an event known for the highest quality of content and importantly, its accessibility to those wishing to participate in a national conference from the convenience of their preferred viewing location.”

About Housing Finance Strategies:

Housing Finance Strategies was established in 2016 as a professional services and advisory firm specializing in mortgage modernization, housing policy and legislative and regulatory affairs. Company Chief Administrative Officer Allen Jones has worked closely with Schwartz in developing the #HousingDC franchise and the virtual medium through which the conference is delivered providing access to interested mortgage professionals nationwide.

Learn more: https://housingfinancestrategies.com/

