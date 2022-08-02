WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 2, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Housing Finance Strategies Founder & CEO Faith Schwartz today announced she has recruited industry veteran Jeff Jaffee to join her firm as a Senior Advisor focusing on fair lending and consumer protection compliance.



Photo caption: Jeff Jaffee joins Housing Finance Strategies as Senior Advisor.

In naming Jaffee to this critical role, Schwartz said, “Our clients are committed to addressing the structural issues that have caused disparities in access to housing finance over many decades. Jeff’s experience in Fair Lending, Community Reinvestment Act Compliance and Special Purpose Credit Programs offer transformative opportunities for our clients seeking to build compliant programs to reach all members of a lender’s community.”

Jeff brings more than 30 years’ experience in fair lending, consumer protection, compliance and mortgage to Housing Finance Strategies. Most recently, Jeff led Consumer Protection and Fair Lending Compliance at Freddie Mac.

Prior to his role at Freddie Mac, Jeff served at Bank of the West where he headed CRA and Fair Lending. Previously, Jaffee was at Saxon Mortgage where he built an early fair servicing model. And Jeff spent 27 years at Citi where he had multiple roles including head of CRA and Fair Lending.

Of the new position, Jaffee said “I am very excited to be joining Faith’s team and sharing my knowledge and skills with key mortgage industry participants seeking to build access to housing finance for all communities. As regulators focus on new tools such as Special Purpose Credit Programs, there are opportunities to leverage technology and expertise to develop programs to serve new homebuyers in diverse communities across the country.”

Housing Finance Strategies was established by Faith Schwartz in 2016 as a professional services and advisory firm specializing in mortgage modernization, housing policy, compliance and legislative and regulatory affairs. Schwartz serves on a number of bank and fintech boards and has a lengthy record of hosting and moderating housing industry events. Schwartz has created and delivered national housing policy conferences with #HousingDC22 registration now open with the virtual event being streamed on September 27-28, 2022.

