HousingDC22 Annual Housing Champion: Frank Nothaft

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 8, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Housing Finance Strategies Founder & CEO Faith Schwartz today announced this year’s Housing Champion Award recipient is the late Frank Nothaft.



PHOTO CAPTION: 2022 Housing Champion: Frank Nothaft.

The 2022 Housing Champion candidate slate was replete with a number of worthy candidates, but the untimely passing of our friend and colleague of decades, Dr. Frank Nothaft, Chief Economist, CoreLogic, and former Chief Economist, Freddie Mac, spurred our decision given his lifetime record of accomplishments.

“We pause this year to acknowledge the once in a generation contributions of Frank Nothaft to the mortgage industry. I consider myself blessed to have worked closely with Frank at Freddie Mac and CoreLogic. His strengths as an economist were only outmatched by his care for others as a friend, husband and father,” said Faith Schwartz.

Indeed, scores of mortgage industry professionals were graced by the presence of Frank. His uncanny ability to simplify the complex was a hallmark that accompanied his calling card bow-tie. Many of us knew Frank from his steady attendance and presentations at industry conferences where he used wit and humor to deliver the mortgage forecast.

Kerri Milam, President, Depth PR, will announce the Housing Champion award on September 27, 2022, as Day One of #HousingDC22 comes to a close. Dr. Ed Golding, Executive Director of the Golub Center for Finance and Policy at the MIT Sloan School, will join Frank’s wife, Lisa Greenfield, in accepting the award from Faith Schwartz, who has made a contribution to Habitat for Humanity in Frank’s honor.

Each year Housing Finance Strategies reviews a short list of candidates for the prestigious Housing Champion award and announces the winner at the #HousingDC conference. Past recipients include Lee Raagas, for her tireless work and advocacy for the homeless leading Skid Row Housing Trust, Diane Yentel, for her outstanding contributions through the pandemic as President, National Low-Income Housing Coalition and Jillian White, for her advocacy and industry leadership on eradicating appraisal bias.

Housing Finance Strategies was established by Faith Schwartz in 2016 as a professional services and advisory firm specializing in mortgage modernization, housing policy, compliance and legislative and regulatory affairs. Schwartz serves on a number of bank and fintech boards and has a lengthy record of hosting and moderating housing industry events. Schwartz also has created and delivered national housing policy conferences with #HousingDC22 registration open today as the virtual event will be streamed on September 27-28, 2022.

Learn more: https://housingfinancestrategies.com/housingdc22/

