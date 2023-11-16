NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Ever been locked out of your Windows account? Frustrating, right? The usual fix involves creating a bootable USB, but what if another computer isn’t available? Enter PassFab 4Winkey (Android). Proudly introduced by PassFab, this revolutionary software can easily create a bootable USB from Android without PC, make things easier.



PassFab 4WinKey for Android.

Create Bootable USB From Android On The Go—No Root Required

A standout feature of PassFab 4Winkey (Android) is it creates bootable USB drives directly from Android without rooting. This not only enhances the convenience of the tool but ensures that users can reset Windows password without another working computer.

Resetting Windows Passwords Made Effortless

PassFab 4WinKey (Android) simplifies the often daunting process of resetting Windows passwords by making bootable usb from android. Whether you’ve forgotten login credentials or need to access a locked account, this user-friendly tool streamlines process with just a few taps.

Key features of PassFab 4Winkey (Android)

Windows Password Reset in Minutes: Remove or Reset Windows Administrator/User Passwords directly from your Android device in few clicks.

Create Bootable USB From Android Without PC: Craft a bootable USB drive without rooting device. Ideal for emergency situations or when a PC is not readily available.

Intuitive Android Interface: Easy to use for all levels of users. It makes password reset and USB creation straightforward.

Enhanced Security Measures: Prioritize the security of your Windows system with robust password reset mechanisms.

What You Need to Know Before Creating a Bootable USB from Android

Before you create bootable usb from android without pc with PassFab 4WinKey (Android), here’s what you need to prepare:

USB flash drive with at least 4G capacity.

A USB OTG (On-The-Go) cable to connect your USB drive to your Android device.

A stable internet connection for downloading necessary files.

How To Make Bootable Usb Windows 10 On Android with PassFab 4Winkwey (Android)?

Connect your usb drive with the OTG cable to your Android phone.

Search for PassFab 4Winkey (Android) from Google play and download it. Or go to the official website to download PassFab 4Winkey (Android) directly.

Then you can create the bootable usb from your android phone by following the step-by-step guide shown.

Video guide: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQU1Y_FOGQc

Moreover, PassFab has introduced its Black Friday Sales, in which you can participate in Lucky Scratch. Everyone enjoys three chances to secure a discount of up to 50%. Buy One, Get One FREE offer secure your devices with powerful software solutions and share the gift of digital security with your friends or family. Valid from November 8th to December 9th. Don’t miss out the big saving!

Join the unbeatable discount NOW:

https://www.passfab.com/sales-promotion.html

About PassFab:

PassFab is a leading software provider dedicated to innovative solutions for device unlocking, password recovery, and system repair. With a commitment to user-friendly experiences and cutting-edge technology, PassFab empowers users to take control of their digital security.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/passfab/

X/Twitter: https://twitter.com/passfab

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/passfab

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/passfabsoftware/

News Source: PassFab