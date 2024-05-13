NEW YORK, N.Y., May 13, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — For iPad users, the need to reset without an Apple ID password arises from common issues like forgotten credentials or lost access, highlighting the demand for iOS device management solutions, says Tenorshare.



In this guide, we will explore 3 effective strategies for factory reset iPad without Apple ID password, empowering users to regain control of their devices easily.

How to Factory Reset iPad Without Apple ID Password and Computer?

If you have forgotten your Apple ID credentials and are looking for a way to reset iPad without Apple ID password, no computer, you can do it via hard reset.

So, how to factory reset iPad with buttons without computer? By using the volume and power buttons to hard reset your device. This method fixes all known and unknown underlying system issues.

However, before you go for an iPad factory reset without Apple ID via hard reset, create a backup of your device, as it will erase all your settings.

How to Factory Reset iPad Without Apple ID Password or Passcode?

If you’re looking for a safe and reliable method how to reset Apple iPad without Apple ID, we suggest trying out Tenorshare 4uKey. It is a passcode removal tool that helps with iPad reset factory settings without jailbreaking your device.

Let’s look at the key features of Tenorshare 4uKey:

You can factory reset your iPad without an Apple ID.

It enables you to change your Apple ID without a password and losing data.

The unlock process is quick and 100% successful.

The best part is that you can use this tool even if you have no prior experience.

Whether you have the latest iPad Pro with iOS 17 or one of the earlier models with an older iOS version, 4uKey works for all.

Here are the steps to factory reset iPad without Apple ID password free:

Download and install 4uKey on your PC.

Connect your iPad to your PC and put it in DFU Mode following the instructions available on-screen.

Download the firmware package specific to your iPad model.

Then, 4uKey will start removing the lock screen passcode, after which you can reset your iPad easily.

Learn more: https://www.tenorshare.com/products/4ukey-unlocker.html

How to Factory Reset iPad Without Apple ID Password Using iTunes?

Another way how to factory reset iPad without Apple ID password or passcode is via iTunes. Simply connect your device to a computer with iTunes installed. Put the iPad into recovery mode, then select the “Restore” option in iTunes to reset the device to factory settings.

Keep in mind that following the operation steps precisely is crucial to avoid potential bricking issues.

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare is a software company that deals in tools that focus on various smartphone solutions for iPhones and Androids.

So, if you’re looking for a way how to factory reset iPad without Apple ID password, Tenorshare has the solution!

Learn more: https://www.tenorshare.com/iphone-tips/how-to-factory-reset-ipad-without-apple-id-password.html

