NEW YORK, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Is your iPhone stuck on the restore screen? Yeah, we get it. It's a real headache, as anything you'll do to escape this situation can result in data loss. So, what can you do? "Users have their iPhones stuck on the iPhone support.apple.com/iPhone/restore screen due to software conflicts, incomplete updates, or corrupted firmware. "However, there's a solution to this problem. Tenorshare Reiboot offers a reliable way to fix iPhones stuck on the Restore screen by repairing the iOS system without data loss," says a Tenorshare spokesperson.



Image Caption: Tenorshare Reiboot offers a reliable way to fix iPhones stuck on the Restore screen.

VIDEO: https://youtu.be/qgHj0riNboM

Why Is My iPhone Stuck on the Restore Screen?

Your iPhone may get stuck on the “support.apple.com/iphone/restore” screen due to issues with the device’s firmware, iOS downgrade, incomplete updates, or hardware problems. But what does the support.apple.com/iPhone/restore mean?

The support.apple.com/iPhone/restore is a webpage where users can find guidance on restoring their iPhone 17/16 to its factory settings using iTunes or Finder. It’s important to note that resetting your phone means erasing all data and device settings.

How to Fix iPhone Stuck on the Restore Screen Without Losing Data?

The optimal solution to getting rid of the stuck restore screen on iPhone is Tenorshare ReiBoot. It can help with any iOS issues you’re facing, and that too with no data loss. Here’s what you’ll get with this iOS repair tool:

1 – Get rid of iPhone 17, 16, and iPhone 15 stuck on the restore screen with just one click at no cost.

2 – If restoring from iCloud takes forever, reinstall, upgrade, or downgrade iOS without losing data.

3 – Offers a 100% success rate.

Here are the steps to use ReiBoot to get rid of the restore screen on your iPhone:

Link your iPhone to your PC.

Open ReiBoot on the PC, select “iOS Upgrade/Downgrade,” and opt for “Upgrade.”

Download the required firmware online, then initiate the iOS reinstallation.

More Than iPhone Stuck on Restore Screen – ReiBoot Review

Tenorshare Reiboot offers more than just fixing iPhone restore screen issues. Here’s what else it can do:

Repair 150+ iOS problems like Apple logo freeze, unresponsive screen, recovery loop, etc.

Update to the latest iOS 17 beta, including developer and public betas.

Downgrade iOS 17 beta to earlier versions without the need for jailbreaking.

Reset iOS devices without iTunes/Finder and repair the macOS system swiftly.

Fix iPhone/iTunes errors like 4013/4005 conveniently.

Compatible with all iOS versions and devices, including iOS 17/16 and iPhone 15/14 models.

LEARN MORE: https://www.tenorshare.com/tech-spec/reiboot-ios-system-repair.html

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare, the brains behind this iOS repair tool, is dedicated to providing reliable solutions for iOS and iPhone users.

INFORMATION: https://www.tenorshare.com/

