NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Excited for iOS 27, but some iPhone users asked, “Is there a way to remove iOS 27 from my iPhone?” The answer is yes. To remove iOS 27, it’s common to either use iTunes/Finder in Recovery Mode or a professional iOS downgrade tool like Tenorshare ReiBoot, which supports a 1-click downgrade without data loss.



Image caption: Tenorshare Reiboot: How to Remove iOS 27 From iPhone Without Data Loss.

METHOD 1: REMOVE IOS 27 VIA RESTORE IN RECOVERY MODE (OFFICIAL METHOD & DATA LOSS)

Before you start, make sure you have an earlier iOS 26 backup. Restoring iOS 27 is Apple’s official method to remove iOS 27. However, restoring iOS 27 must wipe all data on your iPhone, and you can’t restore an iOS 27 backup to iOS 26.

STEPS TO RESTORE IOS 27 VIA RECOVERY MODE:

Step 1. Turn off Find My iPhone and connect the iPhone to the PC/Mac via cable.

Step 2. Put the iPhone into iOS 27 New Recovery Mode (Press Volume Up -> Volume Down -> Press and hold the Side Button).

Step 3. Open iTunes on Windows or Finder on Mac, click Restore iOS 27.

METHOD 2: REMOVE IOS 27 WITHOUT DATA LOSS VIA TENORSHARE REIBOOT (SIMPLE & WORKABLE)

If you prefer to keep all data while removing iOS 27, using an iOS downgrade tool will be a good choice. Tenorshare ReiBoot, a well‑known iOS system repair utility, enables users to remove iOS 27 and install a stable iOS 26.7 in about 20 minutes, all while preserving personal data.

Why Tenorshare ReiBoot’s approach stands out:

No data loss and 100% protection of the original details. Resolve over 150 iOS‑related issues, including iPhone battery drain, lag, and stuck “Update Requested” errors. Simple to use, even if you are a beginner downgrading iOS 27 to26.7.

STEPS TO REMOVE IOS 27 VIA TENORSHARE REIBOOT:

Step 1. Download the official Tenorshare ReiBoot on your PC or Mac, then connect your iPhone.

Step 2. Select iOS Upgrade/Downgrade and choose the Downgrade option.

Step 3. ReiBoot will automatically fetch the latest signed iOS 26.7 firmware package. Click Download.

Step 4. Click Initiate Downgrade. The software will safely replace the iOS 27 system with iOS 26 in under 20 minutes without wiping your personal data.

ALTERNATIVE: HOW TO EXIT IOS 27 BETA WITHOUT A COMPUTER?

It’s impossible to remove iOS 27 without a computer, but we can stop your iOS 27 from receiving unstable iOS beta updates.

First, Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates. Then, Toggle Beta Updates to OFF. Your iPhone will stop receiving iOS beta updates until the official version is out.

ABOUT TENORSHARE

Founded in 2007, Tenorshare ReiBoot is the best iOS/Android bug repair tool which offering a secure, data‑safe iOS/Android bug-fixing path for users who need to move away from system problems.

More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

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News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.