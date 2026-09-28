NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Reports of iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max devices unexpectedly turning off and restarting have continued to draw attention, says Tenorshare Co.Ltd. Some affected devices have also generated “panic-full” reports in Analytics Data, giving users a way to check whether a system crash occurred around the time of an unexpected restart.



Image caption: iPhone 18 Pro Random Shutdowns and Restarts: Panic-Full Fix from Tenorshare.

The issue has been reported during everyday use, including cases involving Face ID. Apple has confirmed that a software update is being prepared to address a reported restart issue. However, users experiencing repeated shutdowns and restarts may still want to check their device logs and troubleshoot the problem before the update becomes available.

CHECKING PANIC-FULL REPORTS ON IPHONE 18 PRO

A panic-full report can help users identify whether the device recorded a system-level crash.

Step 1. Open Settings and tap Privacy & Security.

Step 2. Select Analytics & Improvements, then tap Analytics Data.

Step 3. Look for files beginning with “panic-full.”

Step 4. Open a recent report and compare its timestamp with the time the iPhone unexpectedly turned off or restarted.

The presence of a panic-full report does not automatically mean the device has a hardware problem. The report can instead serve as a useful starting point when troubleshooting repeated shutdowns or restarts.

WAYS TO TROUBLESHOOT RANDOM SHUTDOWNS AND RESTARTS

Users can start by performing a force restart and checking Settings > General > Software Update for any available iOS update. Keeping apps updated can also help rule out potential software conflicts.

Apple has confirmed that a software update is being prepared for a reported iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max restart issue. Users should install the update when it becomes available and monitor whether the unexpected shutdowns and restarts continue.

If the device continues to restart and the issue appears to be related to the iOS system, users can also try a dedicated system repair solution.

REPAIR IPHONE 18 PRO SYSTEM ISSUES WITH TENORSHARE REIBOOT

Tenorshare ReiBoot provides an iOS system repair feature for common system issues, including unexpected restarts, freezing, and boot loops. Its Standard Repair mode is designed to repair iOS system problems while keeping personal data intact.

HOW TO REPAIR IPHONE 18 PRO WITH REIBOOT

Step 1. Launch Tenorshare ReiBoot on a Windows PC or Mac and connect the iPhone 18 Pro.

Step 2. Select iOS System Repair and choose Standard Repair.

Step 3. Check the recommended firmware package and click Download.

Step 4. Once the download is complete, click Start Standard Repair and keep the iPhone connected until the process finishes.

Users should back up important data before performing any system repair or recovery process.

ABOUT TENORSHARE

Founded in 2007, Tenorshare is a global software company specializing in data recovery, system repair, device management, and privacy protection across iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS platforms. With a portfolio that includes ReiBoot, iCareFone, 4uKey, UltData, and PixPretty, among others, Tenorshare has earned the trust of more than 100 million users worldwide. The company is also embracing artificial intelligence, developing smart tools to enhance productivity and make complex technology problems simpler and more accessible.

For more information about the Exclusive iOS 27 and iPhone 18 Special Offers, visit Tenorshare’s official website or follow Tenorshare on Facebook, YouTube, X, and TikTok.

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News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.