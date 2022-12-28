NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec. 28, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Are you wanting to mirror phone screen on laptop to watch the World Cup on a larger display, but hindered by the limitations of screen mirroring applications? Tenorshare provides an easy Phone Mirror solution to mirror phone to laptop with special discounts by playing Treasure Hunt game.



Can I Mirror My Phone to My Laptop?

In many scenarios, you would want to screen mirroring from phone to laptop. For example, you like to watch movies on a bigger screen, and play Android app games on PC, and you just want to control Android from PC.

“Screen mirroring offers much more, like allowing you to teach an online class or share face time with family on a large and bright display,” said Tenorshare’s spokesperson. “Luckily, Tenorshare Phone Mirror offers a way to mirror your phone on different PCs and laptops in a short time.”

[2023 Solved] How to screen mirroring from phone to laptop?

How to operate screen mirroring Android on Laptop?

If you want to do screen mirroring to watch a favorite movie or play ball games on a bigger screen, here’s how to mirror Android to a laptop using Phone Mirror:

Open Tenorshare Phone Mirror and connect your Android phone to your PC to screen mirror on.

Allow “USB debugging” on your phone to mirror it successfully on your laptop.

How to mirror iPhone to laptop?

Do you want to hold a meeting on a bigger screen than your iPhone? Here’s how to mirror your iPhone to your laptop using Phone Mirror:

Open Phone Mirror, choose iOS, and connect your iPhone to your PC.

Choose “Screen Mirroring” from the Control Center on your iPhone.

Connect to Phone Mirror. Your iPhone screen will be mirrored on your laptop.

Main Features of Tenorshare Phone Mirror

Screen mirroring phone to laptop with complete control in real-time

Mirrors an Android phone on Windows and Mac & Mirrors an iPhone on iPad and PC

Multi-device Mirroring & Displaying Simultaneously

Transfer files from android to PC

Play Android app games on your PC with Game Keyboard

Record Phone Screen and Take Screenshots on PC

Allows you to control five devices Simultaneously

Supports Android 6-12 versions and macOS 13 and below

About Tenorshare

If you are wondering how to mirror phone to laptop, Tenorshare Phone Mirror allows screen mirror phones with complete control and zero limitations. So, you can play games, transfer files, and watch movies on a bigger screen without any hassle. As a top-notch company, Tenorshare has provided smartphone solutions for Android and iPhone users since 2007.

The firm is also hosting a Christmas Sale and New Year Event this year. Don’t hesitate to play Tenorshare Treasure Hunt game and win fabulous discounts before Jan 4, 2023.

