NEW YORK, N.Y., March 21, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Have you switched Android to iPhone and wondered how to transfer data from Android to iPhone after setup? As a leading data transfer solutions provider, Tenorshare has a newly perfect innovation to transfer data from Android to iPhone after setup: Tenorshare iCareFone iTransGo.



Image Caption: Tenorshare iCareFone iTransGo.

“It is challenging to transfer data from Android to iOS as making the switch to iOS comes with countless limitations. However, Tenorshare has launched ‘Move to iOS Alternative’, bringing a seamless data transfer experience without any limitations,” says a Tenorshare spokesperson.

Will Move to iOS fail to transfer Android data to iPhone?

To some extent, “Move to iOS” would fail to transfer data from Android to iOS. It may show errors like the “move to iOS transfer interrupted” if the Wi-Fi is unstable or the “move to iOS not connecting” if stuck at data transfer. And a factory reset is required if your iPhone is already set up. Furthermore, you cannot choose the data type to transfer so it takes 7-8 hours to transfer.

However, iCareFone iTransGo offers a 99% success rate in transferring data without errors. You can selectively transfer data type and volume and move data from Android to iOS in minutes without factory reset. In addition, it is 100% privacy protected.

How to Transfer Data From Android to iPhone After Setup?

Let’s dive in to know how to transfer data from Android to iPhone using iCareFone iTransGo:

Download and install iTransGo on your PC.

Launch the tool and connect your devices to it.

Choose to transfer data from Android to iPhone using PC.

Finally, it will be transferred successfully.

KEY FEATURES OF TENORSHARE ICAREFONE ITRANSGO

No Reset Required to Transfer Data From Android to iPhone After Setup

iCareFone iTransGo nearly supports all types of data to move from Android to iPhone without resetting, including contacts, photographs, videos, audio, etc.

Selectively Transfer the Data You Need Instead of a Full Restore

It supports the unlimited transfer of different file formats and can move calendars and contacts to your new iPhone without data loss. You can choose the data you wish to transfer while leaving what you don’t want to.

High Compatibility to Switch Android to iPhone

It supports over 8000 kinds of Android to transfer data to the latest Android 13 and iOS 16 devices. You’ll be surprised to learn that you can transfer data from Android to iOS at a 30% discount from Tenorshare Spring Sale.

About Tenorshare:

Although how to transfer data from Android to iPhone after setup often is pondered, transferring data from Android to iOS is a breeze without restrictions with Tenorshare iCareFone iTransGo. As a trusted smartphone solutions provider with 16 years of experience, Tenorshare will be releasing more awesome features for iTransGo. So stay tuned!

