NEW YORK, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — It is challenging for smartphone users who’ve bought a new iPhone to move LINE chat history from Android to iPhone. That is right on point, though, as LINE offers no solution to make it easier for users to transfer LINE from Android to iPhone. As hard as it sounds, it’s not impossible, as shown by the Tenorshare iCareFone for LINE, an effective program to provide easy Android to iOS LINE transfer. So without hesitation, check out how it works to provide you with a comprehensive LINE transfer solution.



Image Caption: How to Transfer LINE From Android to iPhone/iOS With & Without Computer?

Why Is It Difficult to Transfer LINE From Android to iPhone?

There are genuine reasons why it’s difficult for smartphone users to transfer LINE chat history from Android to iPhone. Firstly, iOS has limitations when it comes to downloading anything from Android, as both are different operating systems. Secondly, LINE doesn’t offer any solution to restore LINE chat history from Android to iPhone.

“Searching for a way to move LINE from Android to iPhone is troublesome and time-consuming,” says a Tenorshare spokesperson, “But we are proud to offer iCareFone Transfer for LINE, a time-saving program to fix the issue of LINE transfer between different operating systems.”

How Do I Transfer My LINE App From Android to iPhone on Computer?

With advanced tech and no risk of data loss, it is no longer difficult to transfer LINE from Android to iOS for iCareFone Transfer for LINE provides an easy process for Android-to-iPhone transfer. It can move LINE chat history, messages, and data in a short time and without limitations. Moreover, it can restore LINE backup and is compatible with the latest Android and iOS devices.

Read below to figure out how it works:

Install iCareFone for LINE on PC.

Connect Android and iPhone to the same PC.

Open the tool and choose “Transfer.”

Launch LINE on Android and scan the QR code.

Next, the device will transfer LINE chat from Android to iPhone.

How to Transfer LINE From Android to iPhone Without Computer?

If you want to transfer line from Android to iOS without computer, it is feasible with the help of iCareFone for LINE Transfer APP.

Here’s how to do that:

Download & install the line transfer application and launch it to choose “Android to iOS.”

Select “Use the app to complete the transfer.”

Follow on-screen instructions to complete the whole LINE chat movements.

About Tenorshare:

Since 2007, Tenorshare has been striving to bring smartphone users a comprehensive and hassle-free solution for many years. Because it is pretty challenging to find a solution to transfer LINE from Android to iPhone, Tenorshare provides a quick and easy fix, Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer for LINE to transfer LINE chat history and messages between Android and iPhone.

More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

