SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage document preparation vendor International Document Services, Inc. (IDS), announced today that it has released its eVault, expanding the capabilities of its eClosing platform, Solitude Solution. With the addition of the eVault to Solitude Solution, lenders now have the ability to deliver documents, including eNotes, to partners though Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (MERS) eRegistry.

The IDS eVault is approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and includes secure eDelivery and eTransfer functionality for digital mortgage documents, allowing lenders to quickly and easily register eNotes with MERS. Prior its release, the eVault underwent a beta testing phase, during which IDS collected feedback on the product.

“As the mortgage industry continues to progress to a completely digital experience, IDS proudly delivers in-demand innovative eClosing technology backed by our industry-leading customer service support,” said IDS Vice President and General Manager Mark Mackey. “Our eVault has undergone rigorous testing and a successful beta testing phase, ensuring it meets the high standards our clients have come to expect of every IDS product. We look forward to helping more lenders expand their eClosing and digital mortgage offerings with our expansive eClosing platform, Solitude Solution.”

Solitude Solution includes a single sign-on function with multi-factor authentication, allowing lenders to create one login credential linked to the entire eClosing process. Once the eSign process for a closing package has been completed and the settlement agent has finalized the closing package, the eNote is automatically generated in the lender’s eVault. This allows the lender to begin the processes of registering the eNote with MERS, sending the eNote to parties such as the master services via eDelivery and transferring the ownership of the eNote via eTransfer.

“Our customer support team is well-prepared to support our clients as they proceed with the eVault,” said David Clement, Director of Operations. “We have a committee in place to ensure our team has the necessary training to fully support eVault operations and setup, and to work with any unexpected client needs and requests that may arise. I am confident that our lenders will be satisfied, both by the eVault itself and by the expert support behind it.”

About IDS, Inc.

IDS, a Reynolds and Reynolds company, was founded in 1986 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is a nationwide provider of mortgage documents and compliance. IDS services include eSignatures, closing documents, initial disclosures, document fulfillment and integration with leading loan origination systems and eClosing platforms. The IDS flagship doc prep solution, idsDoc, is recognized in the industry for its ability to be customized to meet specific lender needs, particularly in regard to major industry compliance changes.

