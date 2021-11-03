SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage document preparation vendor International Document Services, Inc. (IDS), announced today that account manager Emilio Estrada has been named a 2021 Rising Star by industry trade publication Mortgage Professional America (MPA). The MPA Rising Star awards program seeks to honor up-and-coming talent within the housing and mortgage industry.

Estrada is a valued account manager and driving force behind IDS’ adoption of eClose technology. He serves as a guide to IDS’ major clients as they implement and utilize hybrid eClosing and is a key developer behind the workflows for IDS agents. Estrada works between customer service and the development teams to communicate client needs and evolve IDS company settings and policy changes. This direct feedback line from IDS clientele has led to countless feature enhancements and improved processes.

“Emilio is known for his ability to think outside the box to solve arising issues and pain points for our clientele,” said IDS Vice President and General Manager Mark Mackey. “His customer service goes above and beyond expectations, but what truly sets him apart is the way he shares the trials and tribulations of customer service with the team to improve our internal processes.”

To view the full list of winners, visit https://www.mpamag.com/.

About IDS, Inc.

IDS, a Reynolds and Reynolds company, was founded in 1986 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is a nationwide provider of mortgage documents and compliance. IDS services include eSignatures, closing documents, initial disclosures, document fulfillment and integration with leading loan origination systems and eClosing platforms. The IDS flagship doc prep solution, idsDoc, is recognized in the industry for its ability to be customized to meet specific lender needs, particularly in regard to major industry compliance changes. (https://info.idsdoc.com/)

About Mortgage Professional America

A publication of Key Media, Mortgage Professional America (MPA) delivers news, opinion and analysis to mortgage, real estate and finance industry professionals through its bi-monthly magazine and daily email newsletter. For more information, visit http://www.mpamag.com/.

News Source: International Document Services Inc.