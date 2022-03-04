SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 4, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage document preparation vendor International Document Services, Inc. (IDS), today announced it has been named to the 2022 HW Tech100™ Mortgage list published by mortgage industry trade magazine HousingWire. The inclusion on the 2022 list marks IDS’ fourth consecutive and eighth overall HW Tech100 honor.

“IDS is honored to once again be recognized by HousingWire as a tech leader in the mortgage space, and I would like to credit our team for all their hard work this year and in years past that has made this possible,” said IDS Vice President and General Manager Mark Mackey. “At IDS, we have always strived to provide our clients and their customers with the best possible experience while remaining compliant and meeting the needs of today’s borrowers and it’s extremely rewarding to have our efforts consistently acknowledged by fellow industry leaders.”

For the tenth year, the Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a comprehensive list of the most innovative and impactful organizations that can be leveraged to identify partners and solutions to the challenges that mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face every day. HousingWire highlighted IDS’ compliance and digital mortgage readiness as evidence for IDS’ place on the 2022 Tech100 Mortgage list.

IDS’ flagship mortgage document preparation platform idsDoc addresses both of these concerns by supplying over 2,000 different audits to ensure compliant, defect-free state, federal and investor documents while also providing eClosing functionality to keep lenders at the forefront of origination innovation. From Q2 to Q4 2021, lenders that have closed a loan using Solitude Solution, IDS’ eClose platform, increased by 167%. Additionally, IDS saw a 367% increase in eClosing document orders from Q3 to Q4 last year.

“As the only program in the industry that highlights tech innovation, Tech100 is truly a special honor for these organizations that span across every aspect of the housing economy,” HW Media Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. “These companies are continuing to raise the bar in supporting a more efficient, accessible and sustainable housing economy and each year continues to be more competitive than the last.”

“This year’s list of Tech100 honorees proves once again that innovation within housing is vital in differentiating the organizations who will thrive and those who will be left behind,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “This list spotlights the innovators that are making the housing sector better and more sustainable by increasing efficiency, improving user and borrower experiences and bringing elasticity and improvements to age-old processes.”

To view the full list of HW Tech100 Mortgage winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/2022-housingwire-tech100-mortgage-honorees.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 7.5 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

About IDS, Inc.

IDS, a Reynolds and Reynolds company, was founded in 1986 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is a nationwide provider of mortgage documents and compliance. IDS services include eSignatures, closing documents, initial disclosures, document fulfillment and integration with leading loan origination systems and eClosing platforms. The IDS flagship doc prep solution, idsDoc, is recognized in the industry for its ability to be customized to meet specific lender needs, particularly in regards to major industry compliance changes.

Learn more: https://info.idsdoc.com/.

News Source: International Document Services Inc.