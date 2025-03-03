DES MOINES, Iowa, March 3, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iEmergent, a forecasting and advisory services firm for the financial services, mortgage and real estate industries, today announced that CEO Laird Nossuli has been named a 2025 Diversity Leader by National Mortgage Professional (NMP) magazine. The award recognizes mortgage professionals who have demonstrated dedication and success in promoting inclusivity within their companies or the communities they serve.



Image caption: iEmergent CEO Laird Nossuli.

Nossuli has long championed data-driven strategies that help lenders expand their reach and align business growth with shifting demographic trends. Under her leadership, iEmergent developed Mortgage MarketSmart, the industry’s only market intelligence and forecasting platform designed to help lenders identify and engage home-ready, underserved markets. By integrating market intelligence, lender production data and origination forecasts on interactive maps, the platform enables lenders to pinpoint lending gaps and strategically expand mortgage access.

iEmergent’s insights have helped lenders across the country drive measurable impact. By using iEmergent’s data and analytics, lenders have increased CRA-eligible lending, closed minority homeownership gaps and launched new products such as special purpose credit programs (SPCPs) to better serve historically underserved borrowers.

“As an industry, we can either embrace the future of homeownership or risk falling behind,” said Nossuli. “At iEmergent, we provide lenders with the data and insights they need to make smart, strategic decisions about where mortgage demand is growing. I’m honored to be recognized by National Mortgage Professional for our work in helping lenders build sustainable growth strategies.”

Beyond her role in shaping iEmergent’s technology solutions, Nossuli has contributed to key industry initiatives aimed at expanding mortgage access. She helped develop DIVERSIFi, a collaboration with the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America that connects lenders with diverse borrower segments. She has also supported the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) CONVERGENCE affordable housing efforts. A sought-after speaker, Nossuli has shared her insights at industry events hosted by the Black Homeownership Symposium, the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio, and the MBA.

The full list of NMP Diversity Leaders is available in the latest issue of NMP magazine or online at https://nationalmortgageprofessional.com/.

About iEmergent

Founded in 2000, iEmergent provides mortgage lending forecasts and analytics to the lending, housing and real estate industries. The company offers an extensive variety of forecast and market intelligence products, including Mortgage MarketSmart, a visualization tool that helps lenders quantify how mortgage markets will change. For more information, visit https://www.iemergent.com.

Tags: @iEmergent #housingfinance #housingequity #housingeconomy #mortgage @NatlMortgagePro #NMPDiversityLeaders

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Leslie W. Colley

Depth for iEmergent

leslie@depthpr.com

(678) 622-6229

News Source: iEmergent