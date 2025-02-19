DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 19, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iEmergent, a forecasting and advisory services firm for the financial services, mortgage and real estate industries, today announced that its CEO, Laird Nossuli, will present at the 2025 CU: REALM Live! April 14–15 in San Diego, California. Nossuli will lead the day one session on “Utilizing Market-level Mortgage Data to Increase Referrals and Grow Originations,” offering credit union leaders actionable strategies for leveraging localized mortgage data to expand their member base and grow lending volume.



Image caption: iEmergent CEO Laird Nossuli.

CU:REALM Live! is an annual event that brings together credit union professionals, industry experts and thought leaders to share insights, strategies and best practices for optimizing credit union mortgage lending operations. Nossuli’s session will provide attendees with a framework for using hyperlocal data to identify lending opportunities, strengthen referral relationships and improve member engagement.

“The mortgage landscape continues to evolve, and credit unions have a unique opportunity to grow their lending portfolios by tapping into underserved markets,” said Nossuli. “Using market-level data, credit unions can better understand their communities’ homeownership potential and build targeted sustainable growth strategies.”

A recognized authority in mortgage market analytics, Nossuli has consulted with leading banks, credit unions and independent mortgage lenders to help them align their lending efforts with demographic and market trends. Her work includes collaborations with the Mortgage Bankers Association’s CONVERGENCE initiatives and municipal partnerships focused on expanding access to homeownership.

The 2025 CU:REALM Live! event will kick off on Monday, April 14, with a half-day session at the Courtyard San Diego Miramar and an evening networking dinner. Nossuli’s presentation is part of the event’s dynamic agenda, which features keynote speakers Selma Hepp of CoreLogic and industry veterans Rob and Robbie Chrisman. The second day, hosted at Mission Federal Credit Union, will include interactive discussions, panel presentations and leadership roundtables.

Registration is now open, and interested attendees can reserve their spot here.

About iEmergent

Founded in 2000, iEmergent provides mortgage lending forecasts and analytics to the lending, housing and real estate industries. The company offers an extensive variety of forecast and market intelligence products, including Mortgage MarketSmart, a visualization tool that helps lenders quantify how mortgage markets will change. For more information, visit https://www.iemergent.com/.

