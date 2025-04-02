iEmergent confronts the DEI debate with bold webinar on the business case for diverse lending

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iEmergent, a forecasting and advisory services firm for the financial services, mortgage and real estate industries, today announced a provocative new webinar that dares to reframe the diversity conversation through a business lens. Amid growing pushback on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, iEmergent is doubling down on the importance of inclusive lending to lenders’ long-term success. Titled “Not Sold on Diversity? Fine. Let’s Talk About Your Bottom Line,” the roundtable session will take place Wednesday, April 30, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm ET and will feature mortgage industry leaders sharing actionable insights on how lenders can drive sustainable growth by expanding access to homeownership.



With more than 77% of net household formation in the next decade projected to come from diverse households, the mortgage industry is at a turning point. While some lenders are adapting to these demographic shifts, others remain focused on traditional, often affluent borrower segments. The roundtable will explore the business case for reaching underserved markets and the risks of ignoring them.

“This conversation isn’t just about diversity — it’s about the future of mortgage lending,” said iEmergent CEO Laird Nossuli. “Lenders that overlook these borrower segments today risk falling behind in a market where diverse households will drive future mortgage demand. Understanding where the opportunities exist and implementing the right strategies is a game-changer for long-term growth.”

Panelists will explore how lenders can assess gaps in minority and low- to moderate-income (LMI) lending, strengthen their real estate referral networks using MLS data and recruit loan officers already connected to these communities. They will also discuss practical approaches to overcoming systemic barriers to homeownership, such as appraisal bias and limited generational wealth, and highlight ways to build durable community partnerships that support a consistent borrower pipeline.

Moderated by Nossuli, the panel will feature:

Mortgage executives, sales leaders and compliance professionals from banks, credit unions and independent mortgage banks (IMBs) are encouraged to attend to learn how data-driven strategies can unlock new growth opportunities while meeting the needs of today’s — and tomorrow’s — homebuyers.

