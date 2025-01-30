DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 30, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iEmergent, a forecasting and advisory services firm for the financial services, mortgage and real estate industries, today announced the release of four new market intelligence dashboards that make it easy for lenders to slice, visualize, export and share historical and forecasted loan production, real estate listing and demographic data. Powered by iEmergent’s award-winning market intelligence platform Mortgage MarketSmart, the new dashboards empower banks, credit unions and independent mortgage bankers (IMBs) to identify untapped mortgage lending opportunities and implement actionable growth strategies.



iEmergent’s market intelligence dashboards are designed for both flexibility and ease of use, making powerful data visualizations accessible to experts and non-experts alike. These dashboards uncover insights that support strategic planning as well as day-to-day operations. Built-in sharing capabilities allow lenders to instantly send dashboard insights via email or export them as PDFs, Excel spreadsheets, or PowerPoint presentations for more streamlined collaboration with colleagues and partners.

The first four market intelligence dashboards available now include:

Loan Officer Profile

Optimizes recruiting, performance management and retention strategies by analyzing and ranking HMDA-reported loan production data for tens of thousands of mortgage loan originators. Users can filter by geography, transaction type, loan type and property type to dynamically generate insights broken down by loan purpose, average loan size and market penetration in key census tract designations, including majority-minority and CRA-eligible areas. A built-in map brings each loan officer’s footprint to life, and users can also access contact details for the buy-side and sell-side real estate agents involved in each loan.

Gives IMBs, credit unions and banks a competitive edge by offering visibility into peer institutions’ market share, loan production and growth trends. Lenders can identify their competitors’ top-performing loan officers, analyze referral sources and assess market positioning to refine their marketing and partner strategies.

Strengthens referral partnerships by providing line of sight into agent listing data and market influence. Users can filter by geography, agent role, property type and listing status. They can also rank agents by transaction volume, track trends over time, map activity and identify the loan officers and financial institutions agents collaborate with to uncover new business opportunities.

Simplifies builder partnership analysis with a comprehensive view of builder production data. Users can filter by geography, rank builders by production volume and drill into individual builder activity, including their affiliated real estate agents, loan officers and mortgage companies. This dashboard is particularly valuable for loan officers specializing in new construction, helping them identify strategic partnership opportunities and competitive advantages in key markets.

“iEmergent’s market intelligence dashboards enable lenders to create beautiful, precise market and competitive analyses in seconds, no matter their level of data expertise,” said iEmergent CEO Laird Nossuli. “And because iEmergent’s market intelligence is designed to inform real-world growth strategies, we’ve made it a breeze to put data into action by sharing dashboards with colleagues and business partners.”

“Whether it’s operational leaders assessing competitive position, recruiters identifying top loan officers or loan officers strengthening referral partnerships, our dashboards deliver dynamic, actionable insights in seconds,” added COO Bernard Nossuli. “By making critical data more accessible, we’re helping lenders make smarter decisions, faster.”

iEmergent will expand its dashboard offerings in March with the launch of a HMDA Analysis dashboard lenders can use to explore 2024 Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data. Additional Forecast and Equitable Lending dashboards are also in development and will provide predictive market data and fair lending analysis, respectively.

Future enhancements will include full integration of all dashboards into Mortgage MarketSmart and the ability for lenders to request custom dashboards that can be delivered quickly and cost-effectively, without the lengthy development cycles typical of traditional software projects.

To request a demo of iEmergent’s market intelligence dashboards, visit https://www.iemergent.com/request-demo.

About iEmergent

Founded in 2000, iEmergent provides mortgage lending forecasts and analytics to the lending, housing and real estate industries. The company offers an extensive variety of forecast and market intelligence products, including Mortgage MarketSmart, a visualization tool that helps lenders quantify how mortgage markets will change. For more information, visit https://www.iemergent.com/.

