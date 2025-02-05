DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 4, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iEmergent, a forecasting and advisory services firm for the financial services, mortgage and real estate industries, today announced its selection to HousingWire’s 2025 Tech100 Mortgage list. The prestigious recognition honors iEmergent’s flagship platform, Mortgage MarketSmart, for equipping mortgage lenders with the insights to serve diverse and underserved communities.



Image caption: HousingWire Tech100 Honoree.

Mortgage MarketSmart is the industry’s only market intelligence and forecasting platform that helps lenders locate and engage home-ready, underserved markets. By integrating comprehensive loan origination forecasts with demographic, economic, housing and competitor data, iEmergent enables lenders to visualize and act on lending opportunities at both macro and micro levels. The platform’s interactive maps empower lenders to pinpoint market gaps, develop targeted lending strategies and recruit loan officers who can support diverse homeownership initiatives.

“Understanding and addressing homeownership disparities requires more than good intentions—it demands data-driven strategies,” said iEmergent CEO Laird Nossuli. “Mortgage MarketSmart provides lenders with the intelligence they need to identify and serve historically overlooked communities. Being recognized by HousingWire underscores the impact our technology is making in advancing equitable lending.”

“The 2025 Tech100 honorees are driving real transformation in mortgage and real estate,” said HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler. “These companies are not just enhancing processes—they’re redefining what’s possible. Their innovations, from streamlining lending operations to elevating the real estate experience, pave the way for a more efficient and dynamic housing market.”

HousingWire’s Tech100 awards program, now in its 13th year, celebrates companies pioneering new housing finance solutions. Learn more about HousingWire Tech100 and view iEmergent’s complete company profile here: https://www.housingwire.com.

About iEmergent

Founded in 2000, iEmergent provides mortgage lending forecasts and market intelligence to help lenders strategically expand homeownership opportunities. Mortgage MarketSmart, iEmergent’s industry-leading visualization tool, equips lenders with actionable insights to engage diverse and emerging markets effectively. The company’s consultative services also support lenders in implementing Special Purpose Credit Programs (SPCPs) and other outreach initiatives. For more information, visit https://www.iemergent.com/.

Tags: @iEmergent #housingfinance #housingequity #housingeconomy #mortgage @HousingWire #HWTech100

News Source: iEmergent