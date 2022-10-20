DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 20, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iEmergent, a forecasting and advisory services firm for the financial services, mortgage and real estate industries, today announced that CEO Laird Nossuli was recognized as a 2022 Powerful Women of Mortgage Banking honoree by Mortgage Banker Magazine. The annual award spotlights women who have made an indelible impact on the mortgage industry and are fostering the next generation of women leaders in housing finance.



PHOTO CAPTION: CEO Laird Nossuli.

Nossuli was recognized for leading the development of iEmergent’s software, Mortgage MarketSmart, which helps mortgage lenders grow market share by identifying home lending opportunities within the communities they serve. With technology that accurately models and forecasts demographic, economic and housing market trends down to the neighborhood level, Nossuli has created the only tool that helps lenders understand the home financing needs of underserved, minority and emerging markets.

Nosulli’s passion for housing equity, her ability to pinpoint opportunities to serve minority communities and her extensive collaboration with housing affordability workgroups have made her one of the industry’s most sought-after speakers on serving diverse markets. Nossuli currently sits on two committees for CONVERGENCE Columbus, a cross-sector partnership led by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) that is focused on increasing minority homeownership in Columbus, Ohio. She also partners with the MBA on CONVERGENCE initiatives in other cities.

“As a female CEO of a company founded on the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion, I get the opportunity to lead by example and, hopefully, empower more women to join the mortgage and fintech industries,” Nossuli said. “I’m truly honored to be named as one of the 2022 Powerful Women of Banking and hope to continue the work of fostering a more inclusive industry that extends more wealth-building opportunities to minority borrowers.”

The full list of 2022 Powerful Women of Mortgage Banking honorees can be viewed online in the October 2022 issue of Mortgage Banker Magazine.

