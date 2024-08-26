DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 26, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iEmergent, a forecasting and advisory services firm for the financial services, mortgage and real estate industries, will host a webinar on mortgage redlining on Thursday, September 19, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET. “Redlining Roundtable: Don’t Just Dodge Risk, Capture Opportunity” will bring together experts from across the housing finance industry to discuss the high price of modern-day mortgage redlining, the strategies lenders can use to identify and prevent unintentional discrimination, and the long-term value mortgage lenders can build through fair and equitable lending practices.



Image caption: iEmergent’s Redlining Roundtable will teach lenders to identify and prevent mortgage redlining.

Mortgage redlining excludes minority and economically at-risk groups. Whether intentional or not, redlining can lead to significant legal penalties for lenders, with some enforcement actions resulting in multi-million dollar settlements. The opportunity cost of exclusionary lending practices is even greater, with industry forecasts anticipating that most future mortgage growth will come from majority-minority census tracts (MMCTs) and BIPOC communities.

Hosted by iEmergent, the September 19 event will feature input from a diverse array of subject-matter experts, including:

Latonia Donaldson, National Director of Multicultural Lending, PrimeLending

Nikki Bialka, National Community Lending Strategy Manager, Fifth Third Bank

Tony Thompson, CMB, Founder and CEO, National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA)

Olivia Kelman, Partner, Mitchell Sandler PLLC

Geoff Cooper, Vice President of Product Development, MGIC

Laird Nossuli, CEO, iEmergent

“Redlining practices can saddle lenders with stiff penalties, but their real cost is the lost business opportunity they represent,” said Nossuli. “Lenders who effectively serve the financing needs of diverse households have better long-term growth outcomes and help build better communities. In our upcoming roundtable, we’ll quantify that competitive advantage and show lenders how to seize it.”

To register for iEmergent’s Redlining Roundtable on September 19 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET, visit https://www.iemergent.com/redlining-roundtable/.

Attendees will earn points toward their Certified Mortgage Banker (CMB) designation from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).

About iEmergent

Founded in 2000, iEmergent provides mortgage lending forecasts and analytics to the lending, housing and real estate industries. The company offers an extensive variety of forecast and market intelligence products, including Mortgage MarketSmart, a visualization tool that helps lenders quantify how mortgage markets will change. For more information, visit https://www.iemergent.com/.

