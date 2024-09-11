DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 10, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iEmergent, a forecasting and advisory services firm for the financial services, mortgage and real estate industries, was awarded The Mortgage Collaborative’s 2024 Lenders’ Choice Award for Thought Leadership, Creativity & Innovation. Laird Nossuli, iEmergent’s CEO, and Bernard Nossuli, COO, accepted the award on Monday during TMC’s “A Mile Above” Conference, held at the Hyatt Regency in Denver.



Image caption: iEmergent CEO Laird Nossuli (center) and COO Bernard Nossuli (right) pose with TMC Member Benefits Advocate Ryan Carr (left).

In presenting the award, TMC Vice President of Business Development Mimi T. Paxson, CMB, read aloud one of the lender testimonials submitted in support of iEmergent’s recognition:

“They [the iEmergent team] have proven to be a very valuable partner in our efforts to effectively serve underserved communities in all our markets. They live this mission, and their customer service interactions with us exemplify this as they are prompt, thorough, knowledgeable, and personable. Coupled with a great value for the quality of the service, you can always know they are serious about bringing you accurate and actionable data to assist in making strategic decisions.”

iEmergent’s signature market intelligence platform, Mortgage MarketSmart, helps lenders grow current market share and expand into untapped markets by visualizing current origination trends and anticipating shifts in the economic, demographic, housing and competitive landscape at a hyper-local level. A TMC preferred partner since 2018, iEmergent is a past recipient of HousingWire’s Tech 100 award honoring the industry’s most innovative companies. Last October, iEmergent received the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Residential Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Leadership Award for helping lenders effectively increase homeownership within communities of color.

“This award is particularly meaningful to us because it reflects the experiences of TMC’s lender members. To be recognized by the very organizations we aim to serve is a true honor,” said Laird Nossuli. “Our goal has always been to provide actionable, forward-looking data that empowers lenders to better serve their communities, and our longstanding partnership with TMC has allowed us to expand that mission even further.”

