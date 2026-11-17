VANCOUVER, B.C., Nov. 17, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A fantastical world, an imaginative fable, and a sharp examination of inequality and power come together in “The Legend of the Doves: A Myth from a Flat World,” a book by the late Italian writer Luisa Brentana, released through Tellwell Publishing (ISBN: 978-1834680842). Through an imaginative story that blends fantasy, satire, and social commentary, Brentana explores what happens when a society becomes divided between those who have everything and those left with almost nothing.



Image caption: Cover, “The Legend of the Doves: A Myth from a Flat World.”

The book has now been edited, translated, and published by brother and sister Loris Lama and Iolanda Lama as a tribute to Brentana and her memory, helping bring her distinctive storytelling to a wider, English-speaking audience.

A FANTASTICAL WORLD WITH A REAL MESSAGE

In Brentana’s flat world, society is divided between giants, who grow increasingly powerful and privileged, and tiny people, whose lives become progressively more difficult. As inequality deepens, those in power seek to control not only society but also its collective memory, suppressing the past to prevent people from recognizing how much has changed.

Against this backdrop, the story moves between absurdist humour, fantasy, and pointed observations about the real world. The Sky, the doves, and a cast of memorable characters all play a part in a tale that questions political authority, wealth, social division, and the consequences of forgetting history.

Brentana’s narrative also challenges readers to look beyond appearances and consider how compassion and solidarity can survive in a world designed to divide people. Its fantastical setting provides room for humour and imagination while drawing attention to recognizable social and political realities.

PRESERVING A WRITER’S LEGACY

Brentana had a love of myths, poetry, and storytelling. Her childhood was shaped in part by stories shared by her grandparents, helping nurture an imagination that would later find expression in fantasy and satire.

Her writing used inventive situations and unexpected turns to explore human behaviour and society. In “The Legend of the Doves: A Myth from a Flat World,” those qualities come together in a story that moves between the whimsical and the unsettling, using an imaginary world to reflect on familiar questions about power, memory, and inequality.

For Loris Lama and Iolanda Lama, editing, translating, and publishing the book was also an opportunity to honour Brentana’s memory and preserve her work and legacy. Their efforts allow an English-language audience to discover her story and insights.

Brentana is remembered for her compassion, generosity, and affection for animals, qualities that offer another perspective on the humanity underlying her imaginative work.

With its unusual premise, satirical edge, and interest in the relationship between power and memory, “The Legend of the Doves: A Myth from a Flat World” invites readers to enter a strange fictional universe while considering questions that remain relevant in our own.

You can purchase “The Legend of the Doves” on Amazon and all major online book retailers.

BOOK INFORMATION

Title: “The Legend of the Doves: A Myth from a Flat World”

Author: Luisa Brentana

Published: November 3, 2026

Format: Paperback

ISBN-13: 9781834680842

Buy Link: https://amazon.com/dp/1834680840

Publisher: Tellwell ( https://www.tellwellpublishing.com/ )

WEB IMAGE: https://www.send2press.com/wire/images/26-1117-s2p-legndoves-800×600.jpg

News Source: Tellwell Publishing