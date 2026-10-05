BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 5, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Author Yuri Gascon presents “Friday Guy: The Highs and Lows of the Non-ordinary Life of an Ordinary Man” (ISBN: 978-1834541075) released by Tellwell Publishing, a deeply personal memoir drawn from his own experiences with childhood trauma, family dysfunction, shame, abuse, and the long process of finding a way forward.



Image caption: Cover, “Friday Guy: The Highs and Lows of the Non-ordinary Life of an Ordinary Man,” by Yuri Gascon.

From an early age, Alexander learns that home is not always a place of safety. Raised in a turbulent family environment, he experiences violence, fear, rejection, and abuse, events that profoundly shape the way he sees himself and the world around him. His mother’s response to his abuse leaves him carrying an especially devastating burden of shame and guilt.

Gascon’s memoir explores how experiences that happen in childhood can continue to influence identity, relationships, self-worth, and emotional wellbeing long into adulthood. Rather than presenting trauma as a single event with a simple resolution, “Friday Guy” follows the complicated consequences of growing up in an environment where painful experiences were rarely discussed or resolved.

At the center of the book is the question of how a person survives when the people who should provide protection become sources of fear, shame, or harm.

The memoir also examines the silence surrounding abuse. As Gascon writes, “Abuse is a parasite that feeds off hate and shame, growing in size and strength with silence.” The book confronts that silence through an unflinching account of experiences the author carried for decades.

“Friday Guy” ultimately becomes a story not only about what happened to Alexander, but about the struggle to understand those experiences from an adult perspective. Gascon writes openly about dissociation, guilt, identity, relationships, and the lasting impact of childhood experiences, while also exploring the possibility of healing and reclaiming creativity, passion, and love.

It took him several years to be able to put into words all the experiences, emotions and learnings from trauma. For a while, he thought he had lost creativity and passion for writing. Finding love was the way to reclaim them.

Yuri Gascon is a Spanish writer and citizen of the world who speaks Czech, English, Greek, and Spanish. He has lived in Europe and the Americas and currently resides in Barcelona, Spain. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Marketing and a master’s degree in Communication. Friday Guy is his first book and is based entirely on his own life.

“Friday Guy: The Highs and Lows of the Non-ordinary Life of an Ordinary Man” is available on all major digital book platforms.

BOOK DETAILS

Title: “Friday Guy: The Highs and Lows of the Non-ordinary Life of an Ordinary Man”

Author: Yuri Gascon

Website: Yuri Gascon – Author – https://yurigascon.com/

Genre: Memoir

Release Date: August 25, 2026

Paperback ISBN: 9781834541075

Purchase Link: https://amazon.com/dp/1834541077

Tellwell Publishing ( https://tellwell.ca/ )

IMAGE link for media: https://yurigascon.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/Friday-Guy-the-highs-and-lows-of-the-non-ordinary-life-of-an-ordinary-man-by-author-Yuri-Gascon-19.png

News Source: Tellwell Publishing