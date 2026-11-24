BERN, Switzerland, Nov. 24, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Startup founders are routinely asked one deceptively simple question: What is your company worth? The problem, according to Martin Studer, is that founders often reach for valuation methods before their businesses have the information needed to support them. In his new book, “VALUATE™ Your Startup: Stop Guessing. Start Knowing.” (ISBN: 978-1834540689), released through Tellwell Publishing, Studer approaches valuation not as a search for the perfect formula, but as a discipline of judgement under uncertainty.



Image caption: Cover, “VALUATE™ Your Startup: Stop Guessing. Start Knowing.”

The distinction matters. A pre-revenue startup working from assumptions cannot be valued in the same way as a mature company with years of financial data. Yet greater mathematical sophistication can create the appearance of certainty where little actually exists.

At the heart of the book is the VALUATE™ Maturity Ladder, a ten-rung framework that connects the information available at each stage of a startup’s development with the valuation methods that information can reasonably support.

Founders progress from early narrative judgement through scorecards and comparable transactions to option reasoning, probability-weighted discounted cash flow and scenario modelling as evidence accumulates.

The book also examines valuation through a specifically European lens. Different capital markets, regulatory environments and funding ecosystems mean assumptions borrowed from other markets may not always translate cleanly to European startups.

Studer brings more than three decades of experience in risk, governance and financial decision-making to the subject. He served as a Managing Partner at EY, where he built and led a risk consulting practice spanning 78 countries, and later as Head of Group Audit at Zurich Insurance Group. In 2020, he founded Bluerain Partners Group, advising and investing in founders under real market conditions.

The central idea behind “VALUATE™ Your Startup” is ultimately straightforward: a defensible valuation depends not on choosing the most sophisticated method, but the right one for what is actually known.

“VALUATE™ Your Startup: Stop Guessing. Start Knowing.” by Martin Studer is available through Amazon and major online retailers.

BOOK INFORMATION

Email Contact: Authorpress@tellwell.ca

Genre: Business/Finance

Author: Martin Studer

Publication Date: November 12, 2026

Author Website: https://bluerainpartners.com/valuate/

ISBN: 9781834540689

Buy Link: https://amazon.com/dp/1834540682

Publisher: Tellwell Publishing (https://tellwell.ca)

IMAGE link for media: https://bluerainpartners.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/book-3d.png

News Source: Tellwell Publishing