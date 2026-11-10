VICTORIA, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Best known for its gardens, historic buildings and picturesque Harbour, Victoria, British Columbia, has stories that extend far beyond its familiar landmarks. In his debut short-story collection, “A Tour Guide’s Tour of the Garden City” (ISBN: 978-1834545080), released Oct. 22, 2026, through Tellwell Publishing), author Cameron Cooper explores the people, places and moments that give the city its character.



Image caption: New Book “A Tour Guide’s Tour of the Garden City” Explores the Hidden Stories of Victoria, British Columbia.

Spanning more than four decades, the twelve stories bring together friendship and loss, first loves and faded dreams, childhood wonder and the realization that some moments cannot be recovered. Through ordinary lives and familiar surroundings, Cooper explores the experiences that shape people and the places they call home.

The collection moves between different stages of life and a variety of experiences, from youthful rebellion and the uncertainty of returning home to the routines of adulthood and the complications of relationships. In “What Else Could I Be?” a young man returning to Victoria after backpacking through South America finds that settling back into familiar surroundings is more difficult than he expected. In “Jerry’s Place,” an office worker discovers an apparent escape from the monotony of his working life, only to question whether he has traded one routine for another. Elsewhere, Cooper ventures into psychological suspense, showing that the familiar streets of a city can also become places of uncertainty.

Music, popular culture and recognizable local landmarks help anchor these stories in their respective eras. From the grunge scene of the 1990s to the pubs, cafés, beaches and neighborhood streets of present-day Victoria, Cooper captures the details that shape a person’s memories of a place. The result is a collection that looks beyond the city’s postcard image to explore the lives unfolding within it, combining humor and nostalgia with a thoughtful examination of how people change over time.

Several of the stories have previously appeared in print, and one earned fourth place in a Canada-wide short-story competition. Together, they offer readers a portrait of Victoria that reaches beyond its reputation as a scenic destination to consider the lives, memories and personal histories that make a city meaningful.

“A Tour Guide’s Tour of the Garden City” is available through Amazon and other major booksellers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Cameron Cooper has lived in Victoria, British Columbia, for decades. His fiction draws on the people, neighborhoods and changing landscapes of the city, exploring how places become connected to personal histories and everyday experiences. “A Tour Guide’s Tour of the Garden City” is his first short-story collection. Cooper is also the CEO of his own company and is working on further collections of stories set in Victoria.

BOOK INFORMATION

Title: “A Tour Guide’s Tour of the Garden City”

Author: Cameron Cooper

Author Website: https://camcooperauthor.com

ISBN: 9781834545080

Publisher: Tellwell Publishing ( https://tellwell.ca )

Publication Date: October 22, 2026

Genre: Fiction / Short Stories

Buy Link (Amazon): https://amazon.com/dp/1834545080

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News Source: Tellwell Publishing