NEW YORK, N.Y., July 23, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iMyFone VoxBox, a leading text to speech voice generator in voice AI technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated video dubbing feature. This new addition empowers users to effortlessly add high-quality voiceovers to their videos, revolutionizing the way content is created and consumed.



Image caption: iMyFone VoxBox TTS Voice AI Launches Video Dubbing Feature.

With the new video dubbing feature, VoxBox AI Voice Generator aims to simplify the process of adding text to speech voiceovers to video content. Whether you’re a content creator, marketer, educator, or business professional, VoxBox provides the tools you need to enhance your videos with professional-grade audio.

Co-founder of iMyFone, James says: “VOXBOX introduces its new video dubbing feature to enhance content creation with seamless, high-quality human and anime text to speech. Driven by our vision to simplify video production, this feature empowers users to effortlessly integrate professional-grade audio, making it easier to connect with global audiences and elevate content to new heights.”

VoxBox AI Voice Generator Full Features:

Realistic text to speech: Offering more than 3500 AI voices, from narrations and tutorials to advertisements and entertainment, VoxBox delivers crystal-clear audio that elevates your production quality.

Advanced voice cloning: Customize your voice within seconds by using its advanced AI voice cloning technology. It allows you to replicate specific voices to create unique voice experiences.

Multi-Language Support: Reach a global audience with multi-language support. It enables you to add TTS in various languages to access a wider audience.

Customization Options: Various customization options, including pitch, speed, tone and emotion adjustments to ensures that your audio perfectly aligns with your video’s content.

Video Dub: This feature simplifies adding professional-grade, multilingual voiceovers and personalized voice cloning to your videos.

Use Case for Text to Speech with iMyFone VoxBox:

Add realistic, dramatic or humorous AI text to audio to social media content, making content stand out. Reach a global audience by dubbing videos in multiple languages with native-like accuracy. Enhancing gaming experience with immersive voiceovers to game trailers and walkthroughs. Bring stories to life with expressive AI voice for audiobooks and storytelling videos. Provide clear dubbing for e-learning courses, PPT and PDF. Text to song with AI rapper voices, let your lyrics sing!

3 Steps to Create Video Dub with VoxBox Voice Maker:

Download and install iMyFone VoxBox and launch it. Choose text to speech voice and type your text. Upload your video and add TTS voiceover, then export it.

You can now try iMyFone VoxBox for free or enjoy more features less than $0.54/day!

Want to know more details? Please visit: https://filme.imyfone.com/voice-recorder/

About iMyFone:

iMyFone is a leading software company that focus on mobile data recovery, iOS system repair, location changer, voice generation, video editor and more than 50+ software. More than 3 million users from 200+ countries trusted iMyFone in past 9 years. So, iMyFone VoxBox AI voice generator will offer you the best experience!

Social Media:

X/Twitter: https://twitter.com/voicetechfilme/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@iMyFoneFilmeVideoEditor/videos

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/G9hZWrGNnY

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iMyFoneFilme/

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/F6u5EfGdPaA?si=gSwCsIFOXpexntt2

News Source: iMyFone