NAPLES, Fla., July 18, 2023 — "In for Life: A Journey into Murder, Corruption, and Friendship" (ISBN: 978-0578965192), a true crime memoir by journalist Elaine Alice Murphy, released July 18, 2023.



Image Caption: “In for Life: A Journey into Murder, Corruption, and Friendship” by Elaine Alice Murphy.

“In For Life” is Murphy’s riveting account of her journey through the corrupt Boston justice system of the 1990’s aiming to exonerate the wrongfully convicted Sean Ellis, a childhood friend of her son’s.

Ellis was convicted in 1995 – at his third trial, after two prior hung juries – of the murder and robbery of controversial Boston detective John J. Mulligan. Age nineteen at the time of the crime, Ellis insisted he was innocent. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Murphy learned of Ellis’s conviction and was shocked to recognize him as her son’s former elementary school classmate. Stricken to think that the gentle boy she remembered would die in prison an innocent man, she joined forces with his family and lawyers in a quest to free him.

Murphy’s research uncovered evidence of Boston police corruption that tainted the Mulligan homicide investigation and trials. Called “a game changer” by the courts, this evidence was instrumental to Ellis’s release from prison in 2015, after 22 years of incarceration.

The high-profile Ellis case was the subject of the acclaimed Netflix documentary series, Trial 4, in which Murphy appears. But her book goes far deeper into events than Trial 4. It is a personal and unique portrayal of the case, woven throughout with insights from her two decades of prison visits with Sean and the resulting bond between them–a bond that became life changing for both.

