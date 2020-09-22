EUGENE, Ore., Sept. 22, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As Covid-19 lockdowns expanded this year, Singing Dog Vanilla saw grocery sales of its Pure Vanilla Extracts rise along with the public’s enthusiasm for home baking. But they were surprised that demand also increased for their Alcohol Free Pure Vanilla Flavor, a product usually consumed by people avoiding alcohol in their diet.

Singing Dog Vanilla’s Alcohol-Free Pure Vanilla Flavor is made with real vanilla, but instead of containing alcohol like an extract, the vanilla flavor is carried in a clear, tasteless, vegetable glycerin. Vanilla extract with alcohol is preferred by bakers because the alcohol evaporates leaving only a smooth vanilla flavor behind. So why the 125% increase in sales of non-alcohol vanilla?

“We began asking our online customers what they were baking,” says Singing Dog Vanilla Co-founder Bill Wiedmann. “They answered that they weren’t. They were making cold dishes such as overnight oats, smoothies, juices, and non-dairy milks from nuts and oats.”

Conversations with customers revealed that Singing Dog Vanilla was sitting at the confluence of a few movements within the food world:

1. Clean labels

2. Healthier Diets

3. More time at home to concentrate on numbers 1 and 2.

Consumers are studying nutrition labels and choosing foods with simple, real ingredients. Using them to make healthy meal alternatives, such as overnight oats, and creating tasty vegetable-packed smoothies is gaining popularity. Since these dishes are uncooked, Alcohol Free Pure Vanilla Flavor makes perfect sense. You do not want your vanilla blueberry oatmeal to taste like alcohol. Singing Dog Vanilla just happened to have the right product available for people who suddenly had the time to pursue their passion for healthier food.

About Singing Dog Vanilla:

Founded on April Fool’s Day in 2004, Singing Dog Vanilla has offices in Eugene, Oregon and Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. They partner with over 400 vanilla-growing families in Indonesia to bring organic vanilla products to food manufacturers, bakeries, scoop shops, restaurants, and breweries. Singing Dog Vanilla also has a full line of retail products sold in natural grocery stores across the USA and internationally. Profits are shared with their vanilla farmers and employees.

The Singing Dog Vanilla motto is “Silly Name … Serious Vanilla.”

Learn more at https://www.singingdogvanilla.com/

