EUGENE, Ore., June 24, 2021 — Singing Dog Vanilla is proud to welcome Andrew Gillen to the team as our new marketing specialist.



PHOTO CAPTION: Andrew Gillen’s Singing Dog Vanilla clay figure.

Andrew will be responsible for engaging with our fans via social media, communicating with the blogging/influencer community, and connecting with food industry groups. He will also be accountable for monitoring search traffic and media to discover market-related trends.

Andrew, a 2021 graduate from the University of Oregon in Eugene, holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration / Marketing. Andrew is excited to join the team and apply his skills to help Singing Dog Vanilla’s marketing efforts and be the voice of Singing Dog Vanilla.

As a recent college graduate, Andrew will bring a fresh mind full of new ideas to the company. Singing Dog Vanilla’s hire exemplifies the growing pipeline of the University of Oregon and Oregon State University students finding roles at Eugene, Oregon, area brands.

“We’re finding that many students choose to pursue food business dreams at The University of Oregon primarily because of the opportunities to apply their studies directly via internships and job opportunities at local brands,” says Micah Elconin, Director of Eugene’s Table, a partnership of Eugene area brands. “With 172 food and beverage manufacturing companies in the county, there’s a lot of great work to be done!”

For more information about Andrew, visit the Meet Our Team page at https://www.singingdogvanilla.com/meet-our-team/.

About Singing Dog Vanilla:

Founded on April Fool’s Day in 2004, Singing Dog Vanilla has offices in Eugene, Oregon, and Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. They partner with over 400 vanilla-growing families in Indonesia to bring organic vanilla products to food manufacturers, bakeries, scoop shops, restaurants, and breweries. Singing Dog Vanilla also has a full line of retail products sold in natural grocery stores across the USA and internationally. Profits are shared with their vanilla farmers and employees.

The Singing Dog Vanilla motto is “Silly Name … Serious Vanilla.”

Learn more at https://www.singingdogvanilla.com/

*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/WDD2GcZNpzI

