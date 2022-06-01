EUGENE, Ore., June 1, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Singing Dog Vanilla has partnered with Wizard of Paws Wildlife Education & Conservation Inc. in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Vanilla company, known for its silly name, will sponsor a New Guinea Singing Dog named Kora Nakako. They will help support the animal’s well-being and educate their fans about the breed.



PHOTO CAPTION: Kora Nakako, a New Guinea Singing Dog from Wizard of Paws Wildlife Education Inc.

The company chose the name Singing Dog Vanilla after these dogs and to honor the first Fair Trade Plus+ Farmers in Papua New Guinea. The farmers found the name hilarious. Co-Founders Bill Wiedeman and Marty Parisien felt a silly name was perfect for the brand.

“We’re thrilled to work with Wizard of Paws Wildlife Education. The opportunity to follow Kora and learn about these animals is very exciting. We hope our fans will enjoy learning about these dogs from a closer perspective,” said Marty Parisien, the company’s co-founder.

Singing Dogs are a rare but fascinating species native to the island of Papua New Guinea. One of the many unique qualities of these dogs is that they do not bark; instead, they “sing.”

Wizard of Paws Wildlife and Singing Dog Vanilla hope to learn more about this captivating species. Studying Kora will help preserve the New Guinea Singing Dog for years to come.

To learn more and hear these dogs sing, visit: https://www.singingdogvanilla.com/get-to-know-kora-nakako-the-papua-new-guinea-singing-dog/

About Singing Dog Vanilla:

Founded on April Fool’s Day in 2004, Singing Dog Vanilla has offices in Eugene, Oregon, and Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. They partner with over 500 vanilla-growing families in Indonesia to bring organic vanilla products to food manufacturers, bakeries, scoop shops, restaurants, and breweries. Singing Dog Vanilla also has a full line of retail products sold in natural grocery stores across the USA and internationally. Profits are shared with their vanilla farmers and employees.

The Singing Dog Vanilla’s motto is “Silly Name … Serious Vanilla.”

Learn more at https://www.singingdogvanilla.com/

*VIDEO (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_DbqR6tLKYg*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0601-s2p-sdvknakako-300dpi.jpg

*Photo caption: Kora Nakako, a New Guinea Singing Dog from Wizard of Paws Wildlife Education Inc.

News Source: Singing Dog Vanilla