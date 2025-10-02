JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Oct. 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial SalesLeads announced today the September 2025 results for the new Planned Capital Project Spending Report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The firm, which tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity including facility expansions, new plant construction, and major equipment modernization confirmed 146 new projects in the industrial sector a 3.55% increase in planned capital investments since June. Renovation activity showed notable growth, rising 27.8% from June to September 2025.



Image caption: Industrial Manufacturing Sees 27.8% Jump in Renovation Projects, Proving Strong Investment Momentum into Fall 2025.

The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.

INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT TYPE

Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 123 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 70 New Projects

INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT SCOPE/ACTIVITY

New Construction – 51 New Projects

Expansion – 35 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 73 New Projects

Plant Closings – 10 New Projects

INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT LOCATION (TOP 10 STATES)

Texas – 15

California – 10

Indiana – 10

Pennsylvania – 9

New York – 8

Michigan – 7

Ohio – 7

South Carolina – 7

Georgia – 6

Virginia – 6

Florida – 5

LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT

During the month of September, our research team identified 23 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by GlaxoSmithKline, who is planning to invest $1.2 billion for the construction of a processing facility in UPPER MERION, PA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

TOP 10 TRACKED INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING PROJECTS

TEXAS:

Shipbuilder is planning to invest $1 billion for the construction of a manufacturing and warehouse complex in GALVESTON, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

ALABAMA:

Paper product mfr. is planning to invest $800 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in PERDUE HILL, AL. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in late 2025, with completion slated for 2027.

CALIFORNIA:

Biotechnology company is planning to invest $600 million for the construction of a laboratory, processing, and office facility on their campus in THOUSAND OAKS, CA. They have recently received approval for the project.

VIRGINIA:

Electrical equipment mfr. is planning to invest $457 million for the expansion of their manufacturing facility in SOUTH BOSTON, VA. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in late 2025, with completion slated for 2028.

TEXAS:

Cable mfr. is planning to invest $380 million for the construction of a manufacturing and warehouse facility at 19702 Kickapoo Rd. in WALLER, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in 2026, with completion slated for late 2029.

LOUISIANA:

Microchip mfr. is planning to invest $370 million for the construction of a 40,000 sf manufacturing facility in RUSTON, LA. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in Spring 2026, with completion slated for Summer 2027.

SOUTH CAROLINA:

Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $300 million for the construction of a 2.3 million sf manufacturing, assembly, and warehouse campus in BLYTHEWOOD, SC. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

GEORGIA:

Solar panel mfr. is planning to invest $275 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility in MOULTRIE, GA. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in late 2025.

ARIZONA:

Semiconductor equipment mfr. is planning to invest $200 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 182,000 sf manufacturing facility at 2377 S Arizona Ave. in CHANDLER, AZ. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

SOUTH CAROLINA:

Aerospace component mfr. is planning to invest $200 million for the construction of a 300,000 sf manufacturing facility in GREER, SC. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2027.

ABOUT INDUSTRIAL SALESLEADS, INC.

Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at salesleadsinc.com.

Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries, including:

Learn more: https://www.salesleadsinc.com/blog/

News Source: Industrial SalesLeads Inc