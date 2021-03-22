MARINA DEL REY, Calif., March 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Loren Data Corp. (LD.com), a leader in B2B messaging platform technology, announced today that SetSight, a Minneapolis-based solutions provider for visualizations and forecasting, has expanded its long-running relationship with Loren Data’s ECGrid® EDI Network.

“We are excited to work with the SetSight team on this new expansion,” said Crystal Kuczynski, VP of Global Network Operations at Loren Data Corp. “SetSight has been growing with Loren Data for over a decade and our partnership has always been excellent. As we complete this new expansion, we look forward to our next collaboration!”

“Our SetSight solutions have been greatly enhanced by our relationship with Loren Data,” said Chris Lohn, Co-Owner at SetSight. “Streamlining EDI and AS2 connections with Loren Data is a huge help to our clients and our internal team. The Loren Data team was there for us at every step during the migration of data.”

About Loren Data Corp.

Founded in 1987, Loren Data Corp. is a leading B2B eCommerce technology company, providing innovative, efficient and high-value solutions for businesses to collaborate in their supply chain. With its flagship cloud and web services offerings – ECGrid® – Loren Data delivers a world-class, self-service, unified EDI messaging platform for eCommerce Service Providers (ECSPs) and EDI Hubs to transact business with trading partners through VANs, ECSPs, and hundreds of legacy and modern direct connections.

About SetSight

For over 20 years, SetSight has provided Software-as-a-service solutions, specializing in business intelligence applications for suppliers and manufacturer’s representatives serving big box retailers in the consumer packaged goods market. SetSight is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. Visit at www.setsight.com.

Office: 310-827-7400

marketing@ld.com

News Source: Loren Data Corp.