VALENCIA, Calif., May 5, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — IRS Solutions®, the trusted name in tax resolution software, announces the launch of its latest innovation, the Discrepancy Report. This cutting-edge feature is designed to simplify the detection of discrepancies between filed tax returns and income data reported to the IRS by third parties. This will empower tax professionals to prevent audits while delivering exceptional service to their clients proactively.



Image caption: IRS Solutions logo.

Automated Reporting Detects and Prevents Audits

The new Discrepancy Report automates the process of identifying mismatches, saving tax practitioners countless hours of manual work. Analyzing filed tax returns against income reported to the IRS, the tool flags discrepancies that could trigger audits, allowing professionals to take corrective action in advance.

Available to all IRS Solutions members at no additional charge, this exciting new feature helps identify situations where you may want to proactively file an amended return or discuss a potential issue with your client.

Key Features of the Discrepancy Report

By thoroughly comparing filed tax returns against the income information reported to the IRS by third parties, the Discrepancy Report triggers tax professionals to work proactively with their clients. By informing your clients of unreported income, you may be able to prevent penalties and interest that could be assessed against them. If the amount overlooked is significant enough, you may also be able to avoid criminal charges.

With the new automated Discrepancy Report added to their toolkit, practitioners can enhance client trust, strengthen their advisory role, and establish new ongoing revenue streams through proactive tax compliance services.

Founder and CEO David Stone says, “Previously, CPAs, EAs, and other tax advisors had to review and compare reports manually—or wait until a client’s account was flagged for an audit—to catch key discrepancies. Our new Discrepancy Report streamlines this process by automatically identifying potential unreported income early, helping prevent IRS issues, reducing audit risks, and ensuring accurate amendment filings when necessary.”

About IRS Solutions

Founded in 2011, IRS Solutions is a trusted name in tax resolution software. Designed by tax professionals for financial, legal, and tax practitioners. Family-owned and operated, the company offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to transform the way professionals work and serve their clients.

Managing Partner Suzanne Stone says, “We’re excited to offer our members another powerful tool to support their clients proactively. The new Discrepancy Report is incredibly easy to use, and clients will appreciate the peace of mind it provides, helping them avoid unexpected IRS scrutiny.”

Every IRS Solutions member gains full access to all features with a monthly or annual membership. The list includes:

Comprehensive tax resolution tools

Award-winning IRS Advance Notice™ (IAN), a proprietary feature that silently monitors the IRS system and automatically alerts users to changes on client transcripts that indicate any of the 500+ actions the IRS might take, often months before an official notice arrives by mail

Automated analysis with solution recommendations

Bulk transcript downloads in seconds

Seamless integration with IRS systems

CSED calculator

Pre-filled form library including 40+ state POAs

5 initial e-signatures, with additional packages available for purchase

Secure, custom-branded client portal

White-labeled communication and marketing materials complete with customizable letters, brochures, and social media posts to attract and engage clients

…and so much more.

Additional details are available at https://www.irssolutions.com/.

How Can a Tax Pro Learn More?

CPAs, Enrolled Agents, and other tax, financial, and legal professionals are invited to visit the IRS Solutions website to schedule a live one-on-one demo to hear about the new Discrepancy Report and learn more about the platform.

LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-0215-s2p-irstaxsolutions-300dpi.jpg

News Source: IRS Solutions Software