A NEW PARTNERSHIP TO BENEFIT TAX PROS

ASTPS Success Partners are thoughtfully selected and thoroughly vetted vendors and suppliers who provide products and services to elevate a tax resolution practice. IRS Solutions is honored to join this exclusive group of industry colleagues.

Suzanne Stone, IRS Solutions Managing Partner, says, “We are thrilled to have another opportunity to connect with tax professionals and support them in creating steady, year-round income through proactive client service. ASTPS provides training that tax pros just can’t find anywhere else. Thanks to this partnership, both new and experienced specialists will also gain access to the tools they need to streamline tax resolution cases and offer a competitive advantage.”

About IRS Solutions:

Founded in 2011 by former IRS Agent David Stone and his wife Suzanne, IRS Solutions is a family-owned and operated company offering innovative tax resolution software explicitly designed for tax professionals. The platform provides a comprehensive suite of tools to transform how tax experts work and serve their clients.

David Stone says, “IRS Solutions combines powerful, intuitive software that’s quick to implement and easy to master with customer service the way it used to be. When our members call during business hours, we stop what we’re doing, pick up the phone, and answer their questions. This combination of cutting-edge technology with unparalleled support has earned us a reputation for excellence among our peers. We’re proud to join with ASTPS for this next step forward.”

He adds, “With the right training and tools in tax resolution, you can gain the confidence needed to deliver winning results for your clients. My father always told me, ‘Do whatever you want, just get the knowledge and be the best you can be.’ This wisdom has guided me throughout my career, and it’s a principle we strive to share with every tax professional we serve.”

With a monthly or yearly subscription, IRS Solutions member gains full access to all features:

comprehensive tax resolution tools

award-winning IRS Advance Notice™ (IAN), which silently monitors the IRS system to proactively alert about transcript changes – often months before an official notice arrives by mail

automated analysis with solution recommendations

bulk transcript downloads

seamless integration with IRS systems

CSED calculator

pre-filled form library including 40+ state POAs

5 initial e-signatures, with additional packages available for purchase

secure, custom-branded client portal

white-labeled communication and marketing materials including customizable letters, brochures, portal personalized for your firm and social media posts to attract and engage clients

…and so much more.

For additional details, visit https://www.irssolutions.com/.

About ASTPS:

Founded in 2003, the American Society of Tax Problem Solvers (ASTPS) is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to helping tax resolution specialists represent clients in front of the IRS with integrity, expertise, and professionalism. ASTPS provides live technical training conferences, case support and continuing education through membership and certification opportunities for practitioners looking to transition to a lucrative specialty in tax problem resolution. Membership in ASTPS reflects the commitment to professional excellence and high standards in taxpayer representation.

Larry Lawler, ASTPS National Director and Founding Member says, “We’ve watched as IRS Solutions has taken root and grown without ever losing sight of the values that launched their business. Over more than ten years, they have improved their product and earned well-deserved accolades. Now is the right time for ASTPS and IRS Solutions to establish and nurture a long-term partnership that will benefit our members and help them succeed.”

For additional details, visit https://www.astps.org/irs-solutions-software/.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The IRS Solutions team will be present at upcoming ASTPS events and conferences to introduce tax professionals to this exciting new partnership and answer questions about how they can earn more in less time.

