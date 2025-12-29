VALENCIA, Calif., Dec. 29, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — IRS Solutions® announces today that it has completed the SOC 2® examination. As tax professionals face growing security expectations, technology providers must prove accountability and consistency in how they handle data. A recently completed SOC 2® examination provides independent validation that IRS Solutions systems maintain secure, reliable, and confidential operations.



Aligned with the AICPA Trust Services Criteria, this examination meets the due diligence requirements of organizations ranging from small firms to large enterprises conducting vendor risk assessments.

Conducted by an independent AICPA-accredited auditor, the SOC 2 examination evaluated IRS Solutions’ controls relevant to security, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy. The completion of the examination reflects the company’s ongoing focus on maintaining a structured control environment and consistent operational practices. These controls support IRS Solutions’ approach to protecting sensitive data and delivering reliable system performance.

A STRONG FOUNDATION FOR MEMBER CONFIDENCE

“We take data security seriously,” says David Stone, EA, Co-Founder and CEO. “Completing our SOC 2 examination demonstrates how we safeguard sensitive information and support the professionals who rely on us. The report gives our members confidence that the software they depend on is built on a foundation of security and accountability.”

At IRS Solutions, secure infrastructure combines AWS GovCloud hosting, role-based access controls, encryption in transit and at rest, multifactor authentication, and continuous monitoring. Formalized policies, employee training, structured change management, and continuous improvement processes all contribute to a robust control environment. Each protocol is detailed in the SOC report. With the completed examination in place, IRS Solutions does more than clarify its own approach. The report also helps members satisfy vendor-review and documentation requirements in their own practices.

This independent validation strengthens IRS Solutions’ position as a dependable long-term technology partner. Members can demonstrate to clients and auditors that the tools they use adhere to rigorous security and privacy standards set by the AICPA.

“Security is not a box we check once. It’s an operating principle,” says Suzanne Stone, Co-Founder and President of IRS Solutions. “This certification affirms that our controls keep pace with evolving risks while our product team continues to deliver intuitive tools that help professionals work faster, make decisions with confidence, and protect client data.”

ABOUT IRS SOLUTIONS

Founded by tax professionals for tax professionals, IRS Solutions is a secure, cloud-based platform that makes IRS transcript analysis, monitoring, and tax resolution more efficient and accessible. Built on a strong security foundation and an intuitive interface, the system automates complex workflows, surfaces critical insights from IRS transcripts, and supports members through end-to-end case management.

Core capabilities include:

Automated tax-resolution workflows with intelligent analysis to identify issues and optimize solutions

Secure integrations with IRS systems for compliant data transfer

CSED calculators and client-ready reports (discrepancies, wage and income data, federal balances due)

IRS Advance Notice™ (IAN) for proactive alerts on IRS account changes

Bulk transcript retrieval at speeds up to 100K per hour

A Marketing Toolbox that helps members attract clients and grow their business with fully branded materials

Free CPE seminars are included with every membership

Quick implementation, no-cost training, and expert support

Learn more about the data security features that help IRS Solutions members feel safe and confident using the system and get access to the complete SOC 2 report at the IRS Solutions Data Security Hub.

