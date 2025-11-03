VALENCIA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — IRS Solutions® announced the launch of its Partner Rewards Program, a new initiative that rewards tax professionals who refer their colleagues to the platform. This program not only expresses gratitude but also provides tax pros with an easy, recurring revenue opportunity while expanding the IRS Solutions community.



The Partner Rewards Program offers a straightforward way for enrolled agents (EAs), certified public accountants (CPAs), and tax attorneys to earn income by sharing the IRS Solutions tax resolution platform. Participants receive a generous flat commission on first orders and a commission on recurring orders for up to 24 months, making it a rewarding venture for those who actively refer peers.

“Tax professionals have been at the core of our success,” said David Stone, EA, CEO and co-founder of IRS Solutions. “For over a decade, we’ve grown through trust, community, and shared experiences. The Partner Rewards Program formalizes that relationship. It’s our way of thanking those who have supported us and ensuring that we continue to achieve success together.”

Enrollment is quick and easy, with no IRS Solutions membership required. Once approved, tax professionals can generate personalized referral links, invite colleagues, and enjoy rewards for up to two years on unlimited referrals. As partners bring in more referrals, a tiered rewards structure increases their commission percentage. A user-friendly dashboard enables partners to track referrals, link traffic, and earnings in real time. Payments are made automatically via PayPal for convenience.

“Our community thrives because our members believe in supporting one another,” said Suzanne Stone, President and co-founder of IRS Solutions. “The Partner Rewards Program celebrates that collaborative spirit. Every new referral means more taxpayers receive the expert help they need, strengthening the profession as a whole.”

David Stone added, “This program reflects a larger trend in the tax technology industry — a shift toward collaboration and shared value. Professionals who use proven solutions to save time and improve client outcomes are the ones who thrive in today’s competitive market. Our program rewards those experts by bridging the gap between technology and trusted advice.”

For full program details, eligibility requirements, and FAQs, visit the IRS Solutions Partner Rewards Program at https://www.irssolutions.com/partner-rewards-program/

About IRS Solutions

Founded by tax professionals, for tax professionals, IRS Solutions is a cloud-based, user-friendly tax resolution software designed to simplify IRS transcript analysis and monitoring. The platform automates IRS transcript downloads, identifies discrepancies, sends alerts for account changes, and streamlines case management — all within a secure, easy-to-navigate interface.

Key features include:

Advanced tax resolution tools with automated analysis and solution recommendations

Proprietary IRS Advance Notice™ (IAN) feature, which monitors IRS systems and alerts users to account changes before official notices arrive

Bulk transcript downloads — up to 100K per hour

Seamless integration with IRS and TDS systems

CSED calculator and client-ready reports (discrepancies, wage & income, summaries, federal tax due)

White-labeled marketing materials for attracting and engaging clients

SOC 2® compliant infrastructure, ensuring top-tier data security

Software training included

Customizable branded letters and templates

Used by tax, financial, and legal firms nationwide, IRS Solutions equips professionals with the tools to help taxpayers resolve IRS issues efficiently and deliver the best possible outcomes.

Visit IRS Solutions for additional details and to schedule a platform tour.

