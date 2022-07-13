JACKSON BEACH, Fla., July 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SalesLeads announced today the June 2022 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects.



IMAGE CAPTION: June 2022 results for the new planned capital project spending report.

Research confirms 150 new projects for June 2022 as compared to March 2022 with 152 planned projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector.

The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Type

Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 129 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 71 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Scope/Activity

New Construction – 44 New Projects

Expansion – 55 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 72 New Projects

Plant Closings – 9 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Location (Top 10 States)

Michigan – 15

Indiana – 13

Ohio – 12

Texas – 9

California – 8

South Carolina – 7

Kentucky – 5

North Carolina – 5

Virginia – 5

Wisconsin – 5

Largest Planned Project

During the month of May, our research team identified 16 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by GlobiTech, Inc., who is planning to invest $5 billion for the construction of a manufacturing facility in SHERMAN, TX. Construction is expected to start in late 2022. Completion is slated for 2025.

Top 10 Tracked Industrial Manufacturing Projects

OHIO:

Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $1.5 billion for an expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in AVON LAKE, OH. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

OREGON:

Lithium battery mfr. is planning to invest $450 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility in REDMOND, OR. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

CONNECTICUT:

Semiconductor components mfr. is planning to invest $250 million for an expansion of their manufacturing facility in WILTON, CT. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

TENNESSEE:

Specialty food packaging products mfr. is planning to invest $200 million for an expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in VONORE, TN. Completion is slated for late 2023.

OHIO:

Biotechnology company is expanding and planning to invest $150 million for the construction of a 350,000 sf laboratory and processing facility at 9885 Innovation Campus Way in NEW AL­BANY, OH. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

GEORGIA:

Industrial equipment mfr. is planning to invest $140 million for the construction of a 650,000 sf warehouse and manufacturing facility in GAINESVILLE, GA. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in 2022. Completion is slated for late Summer 2024.

ARKANSAS:

Lumber company is expanding and planning to invest $131 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in WALDO, AR. Completion is slated for late 2024.

MONTANA:

Food production company is planning for the construction of a meat, dairy, poultry processing, and warehouse complex in GREAT FALLS, MT. The project also includes the construction of a 20,000 distillery and production facility at the site. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

MISSOURI:

Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $95 million for an expansion and equipment upgrades at their manufacturing facility in KANSAS CITY, MO. They have recently received approval for the project.

MICHIGAN:

Food safety products mfr. is planning to invest $70 million for the construction of a 175,000 sf manufacturing facility in LANSING, MI. Construction is expected to start in Fall 2022.

About SalesLeads, Inc.

Since 1959, SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team.

