MELBOURNE, Australia, June 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Stack Sports, the largest and fastest-growing provider of sports technology, continues its momentum internationally, fueled by key partnerships at every level. With international headquarters in Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, Stack Sports is leading the sports industry focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development.

GameDay, the international participation growth platform for Stack Sports, continues to help Partners grow the game across multiple sports. By providing easy-to-use, seamless technology to National Governing Bodies and their clubs the team at GameDay focuses on the core mission at Stack Sports to grow participation and transform the sports experience.

“Our Passion is about offering high-performance opportunities to kids of all ages,” said Valentino Stewart, Programme Director & Head Coach at IronUp Sports in New Zealand. “Utilising technology of this nature (GameDay powered by Stack Sports) allows us to spend more time enhancing the quality of our programmes while making the registration & management process as seamless as possible.”

“For us it’s all about making the sports experience easier for sports organizations and helping to increase participation globally,” said Jeff Young, CEO of Stack Sports. “We focus on our Partners’ needs first and use innovative technology to solve barriers to growing the games we all love.”

Reinforcing this mission, Stack TeamApp has seen incredible growth, now with over 7 million users, as it helps organizations, clubs, and teams close the communication gap in sports.

“We are excited to partner with Stack Sports to streamline communication for our Club. As long as I have been in football there has always been a challenge simplifying the communication between players, parents, and the club,” said Amy Shepherd, Football Development Officer at Sydney University Soccer Football Club. “Stack TeamApp bridges that gap for us and provides a great platform with so many other features to help keep us united and continue to help our club grow.”

In addition to growing the game through software, Skyhawks, the grassroots growth arm of Stack Sports, has played a crucial role in bringing the fun back to sports all over the world through camps. As sports continue to be a major growth initiative for many international markets Stack Sports has been there to support emerging growth through franchise opportunities.

“I feel Skyhawks was the best one (Sports Franchise) because they have the most range of sports,” said Bryan Djuhari – Jakarta, Indonesia Franchise. “The reason I got into this business is because I have 2 sons. I wanted them to feel the love and joy of sports and I found Skyhawks philosophy was very in tune with that.”

But the growth and success have not just come at the youth level. In 2022 the Finland Men’s Hockey Team followed up its first Olympic gold with a win in the men’s world championship. The Stack STEVA powered hockey team is clearly the best in the world. Joining Stack Partners like the LA Rams, Atlanta Braves, and 7 of the last 8 World Series Champions.

“The most successful teams in the Olympics, the ones who compete at the top of their abilities and win medals, are taking advantage of tools like STEVA. In this hyper-competitive sport, video analysis is key to getting a team ready,” said Jukka Jalonen, Head Coach for Finland. “The technology and level of support we get from the team at Stack Sports help us compete at the highest level.”

From grassroots engagement and participation growth to elite player development Stack Sports powers the journey and experience of thousands of organizations through innovative technology, great service, and a partner first mission.

“We are so excited to see the return to sport in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK,” said Rob Fletcher GM at Stack TeamApp. “We look forward to continuing to support the safe return to activities for our Partners while helping them grow the games we all love.”

You create the moments, we power the journey. Sports power by Stack Sports.

About Stack Sports:

